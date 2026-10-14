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Selma Blair Appears Emotional as Lawyer Says Alleged Assaults on Flight Were 'Not Intentional' Amid Medical Emergency

Image of Selma Blair
Source: MEGA

Selma Blair appeared emotional during an October 12 court hearing following her arrest.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

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Selma Blair appeared visibly emotional during a New York court appearance after being accused of assaulting several people following an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight.

The 54-year-old actress looked tearful in courtroom footage from Monday, October 12, as her attorney argued that her alleged behavior stemmed from a medical emergency rather than intentional violence.

Blair, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

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Selma Blair Appears Tearful During Court Appearance

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Image of Selma Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.
Source: MEGA

Selma Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

The Legally Blonde star appeared before a judge in Queens, N.Y., following her arrest over an alleged disturbance involving flight attendants, a police officer and a hospital nurse.

Video from the proceedings showed Blair becoming emotional as the legal case unfolded.

The actress was accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer and a nurse who was assisting with her medical treatment.

The officer reported swelling in her jaw and substantial pain in her face, neck and chest following the alleged encounter.

Meanwhile, the nurse at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center reported substantial chest pain after allegedly being kicked.

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Selma Blair's Lawyer Blames Medical Emergency for Alleged Behavior

Image of Selma Blair's attorney claimed missed medication and a head injury contributed to the incident.
Source: MEGA

Selma Blair's attorney claimed missed medication and a head injury contributed to the incident.

Blair's attorney, Shawn Barnes, insisted that the actress did not deliberately attack anyone.

"This was not an intentional assault," he told the court.

Barnes explained that Blair had missed several doses of medication before boarding the flight and had been working long hours.

He also claimed she fell and hit her head while aboard the aircraft.

"These factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation," the attorney argued.

Blair's legal team maintained that her medical condition and the circumstances surrounding the flight contributed to the alleged incident.

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Selma Blair Released on $20,000 Bail

Image of Selma Blair was released on $20,000 bail.
Source: MEGA

Selma Blair was released on $20,000 bail.

Following Monday's hearing, Blair was released after posting $20,000 in cash bail.

The judge also issued an order of protection for the hospital nurse involved in the alleged altercation.

A representative for the actress previously confirmed she experienced a medical emergency and was in stable condition after receiving treatment.

However, the legal proceedings are far from over.

The FBI is also investigating the alleged events aboard the aircraft, and additional federal charges remain a possibility, though none have been confirmed as filed.

Selma Blair Has Been Open About Her MS Diagnosis

Image of Selma Blair has spoken publicly about living with multiple sclerosis.
Source: MEGA

Selma Blair has spoken publicly about living with multiple sclerosis.

Blair revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018 and has since become an outspoken advocate for people living with chronic illness.

The actress has publicly documented her experiences with the neurological condition, including the challenges of managing symptoms and undergoing treatment.

Her health journey was also explored in the 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.

Although her attorney cited missed medication and a medical emergency as explanations for the alleged incident, those claims have not been established as findings by the court.

Blair continues to face the assault charges as the case moves forward.

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