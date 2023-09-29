Trailblazer Senator Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90 Nearly 2 Months After Scary Fall Sparked Health Concerns
Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at 90 years old, a source told Fox News.
According to the insider, the senator suffered health issues for more than a year, however, she was present in the Senate on Wednesday, September 27, to cast a vote at 11:45 a.m. ET, according to the congressional record. The cause of death is unclear.
Feinstein was a trailblazer, as she was the longest-serving female senator and the longest-serving senator from California. In February, she announced she would retire at the end of her term.
"I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts," Feinstein said.
"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them," Feinstein concluded.
After she dropped the news, President Joe Biden called her “a passionate defender of civil liberties and a strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honoring our values.”
“I’ve served with more U.S. Senators than just about anyone,” he said in a statement at the time. “I can honestly say that Dianne Feinstein is one of the very best."
As OK! previously reported, Feinstein's health sparked concern, as she missed votes in late February.
“The senator is in California this week dealing with a health matter," and "hopes to return to Washington soon," her spokesperson said.
In early August, Feinstein went to the hospital after tripping and falling inside of her San Francisco, Calif., house on Tuesday, August 8.
One day later, a statement was released explaining the senator "briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home."
"All of her scans were clear and she returned home," the statement added.
Earlier this year, Feinstein took a leave of absence as she battled shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis.
The politician also appeared confused when she attempted to speak during a Senate hearing, causing her aides to help her out. Due to her health woes, Feinstein gave her daughter, Katherine, power of attorney so she could act on her behalf for legal or financial matters.
Feinstein's representative wouldn't comment on the situation, stating: "The senate office doesn't feel it's appropriate to comment on a private legal matter."