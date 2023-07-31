'I'm Very Tough': Suzanne Somers, 76, Continues to Fight Back and 'Go to War' as Cancer Returns
Suzanne Somers is a fighter until the end! After news broke that the actress is battling cancer again, she declared she won't let the disease win.
"I have been living with cancer since my 20’s. And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," her statement reads. "It’s a recurrence of my b----- cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, 'It’s back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough," the 76-year-old said in a statement.
Fortunately, the blonde beauty's husband, Alan Hamel, is there for her amid these scary times.
"My cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my 20’s, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious. We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That’s the big upside of my cancer," she continued. "My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way."
As OK! previously reported, the Three's Company star“ has been dealing with some health issues as of late, but it seems like she's on the mend, according to her husband.
"On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward," he stated.
“Cancer is a huge epidemic. A few years ago, she dedicated one of her books to 20-plus people in our lives who died of cancer," he added.
Last year, Somers revealed how she manages to stay healthy in her 70s.
"I eat only organic food," she shared. "It’s really hard for me to eat food that’s not organic because I had cancer. So everything that I use needs to be toxic-free, including my haircare, skincare, makeup, and household cleaning products – there’s not a single chemical in my house."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight obtained the statement from Somers.