Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, Home From Hospital After Scary Fall Sparks Health Concerns
Senator Dianne Feinstein was taken to a nearby hospital after tripping and falling inside of her San Francisco, Calif., house on Tuesday, August 8.
The 90-year-old's office released a statement on Wednesday morning, August 9, explaining the senator "briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home."
"All of her scans were clear and she returned home," the statement obtained by a news publication confirmed.
While it seems Feinstein will be OK after the scare, her health still remains a cause for concern, as she took a nearly three-month absence from the Senate earlier this year while battling shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis.
In addition, the Democratic politician recently appeared confused while attempting to speak during a Senate hearing, causing her aides to have to provide a lending hand.
Because of her worsening health, Feinstein recently had to give her 66-year-old daughter, Katherine, power of attorney, providing her authority to act on the senator's behalf for legal or financial matters.
Feinstein's representative refused to comment on Katherine's appointment as Feinstein's power of attorney, stating: "The senate office doesn't feel it's appropriate to comment on a private legal matter."
As many political voices urged Feinstein to step down from her position due to her failing health, the California native announced she would not be running for re-election come 2024.
"I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts," Feinstein expressed to her supporters back in February.
"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them," Feinstein concluded, confirming she would be finishing out her final term.
