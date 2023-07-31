Sad Last Days: TV Star Jonnie Irwin Admits He's 'a Lot Weaker' Amid Terminal Cancer Battle

"Since delivery of our @babboe_cargobike it's been out most days. I'm obviously a lot weaker these days and would never be strong enough to cart these ankle biters around but with electric power assistance I can pretty much go anywhere," Irwin penned alongside the joyful snap. "The boys love it and it's made the nursery run fun (if I'm up in time). It's probably cut our car use by about 50% so obviously much greener so hopefully making up for some of the naughty motors in my past. #gamechanger."

The social media post comes as the A Place in the Sun star — who in 2020, was diagnosed with lung cancer that has since spread to his brain — revealed he and his wife, Jessica Holmes, have chosen not to tell their kiddos about their father's fragile health. They even resorted to checking into a hospice facility so his family would not have to watch him in pain.