Sad Last Days: TV Star Jonnie Irwin Admits He's 'a Lot Weaker' Amid Terminal Cancer Battle
Jonnie Irwin is giving fans an update on his terminal cancer battle.
The television host, 49, shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Monday, July 31, showing himself and his children — Rex, 3, and twins Rafa and Corma, 2 — out on a bike ride alongside an explanation of how he's navigating his cancer diagnosis.
"Since delivery of our @babboe_cargobike it's been out most days. I'm obviously a lot weaker these days and would never be strong enough to cart these ankle biters around but with electric power assistance I can pretty much go anywhere," Irwin penned alongside the joyful snap. "The boys love it and it's made the nursery run fun (if I'm up in time). It's probably cut our car use by about 50% so obviously much greener so hopefully making up for some of the naughty motors in my past. #gamechanger."
The social media post comes as the A Place in the Sun star — who in 2020, was diagnosed with lung cancer that has since spread to his brain — revealed he and his wife, Jessica Holmes, have chosen not to tell their kiddos about their father's fragile health. They even resorted to checking into a hospice facility so his family would not have to watch him in pain.
"It is a delight, it's like a nice private hospital. My perception of a hospice was a boiling hot room and loads of people who look frail and towards the end of their days," he explained in a recent interview of the care facility. "This is nothing of the sort, it is spacious, lots of energy, comfortable. It even has a jacuzzi bath and en-suite rooms, the staff are amazing, so I've had a really good experience."
In a separate interview, Irwin admitted of dealing with his cancer away from his children, "I remove myself on a number of occasions because I'm not good to be around when I'm in pain."
"I'm like a bear with a sore head and I don't want them to be around that," the father-of-three continued. "I keep being asked, 'Are you going to tell them?' But tell them what? It would be horrible news that they'd have to get their heads around."
