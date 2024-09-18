Mitch McConnell Mocks Donald Trump's 'Beyond Stupid' Request to Shut Down the Government Over Baseless Illegal Voter Claim
Former President Donald Trump made baseless claims about Democrats registering illegal voters to participate in the 2024 presidential election and has urged Republicans to shut down the government since last week.
On Tuesday, September 17, GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell declared taking such an action would be "beyond stupid."
"I think we first have to wait and see what the House sends us. My only observation about this whole discussion is the one thing you cannot have is a government shutdown," he explained on Tuesday, September 17. "It would be politically beyond stupid for us to do that right before the election because, certainly, we'd get the blame."
"One of my favorite old sayings is there's no education in a second kick of a mule. We've been here before," he continued. "I'm for whatever avoids the government shutdown and that'll ultimately end up obviously being a discussion between the Democratic leader and the speaker of the House as to how to process avoiding government shutdown."
Trump once again took to Truth Social on Wednesday and wrote, "If Republicans don't get the SAVE Act, and every ounce of it, they should not agree to a Continuing Resolution in any way, shape, or form. Democrats are registering Illegal Voters by the TENS OF THOUSANDS, as we speak — They will be voting in the 2024 Presidential Election, and they shouldn't be allowed to."
"Only American Citizens should be voting in our Most Important Election in History, or any Election! A Vote must happen BEFORE the Election, not AFTER the Election when it is too late," he continued. "BE SMART, REPUBLICANS, YOU'VE BEEN PUSHED AROUND LONG ENOUGH BY THE DEMOCRATS. DON'T LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN. Remember, this is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' fault, not yours!"
The SAVE Act would require those registering to vote to show proof of citizenship. Trump is pressuring Republicans not to agree to a continuing resolution to fund the federal government.
Although very few cases of voter fraud have been uncovered in the past, Trump has pushed a conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud and illegal immigrants flooding the polls for Democrats.
Over 60 court cases were held surrounding the alleged 2020 election fraud, and none of the trials presented any evidence compelling enough to prove voter fraud swayed the election.