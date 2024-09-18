Mitch McConnell Mocks Donald Trump's 'Beyond Stupid' Request to Shut Down the Government Over Baseless Illegal Voter Claim

"I think we first have to wait and see what the House sends us. My only observation about this whole discussion is the one thing you cannot have is a government shutdown," he explained on Tuesday, September 17. "It would be politically beyond stupid for us to do that right before the election because, certainly, we'd get the blame."

"One of my favorite old sayings is there's no education in a second kick of a mule. We've been here before," he continued. "I'm for whatever avoids the government shutdown and that'll ultimately end up obviously being a discussion between the Democratic leader and the speaker of the House as to how to process avoiding government shutdown."