Senator Ted Cruz 'Enthusiastically' Endorses Donald Trump for President, Declares 'This Race Is Over' After Iowa Caucus

Trump, without any evidence, had suggested that Cruz's father, Rafael Cruz, had been involved with Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy. Trump's comments insinuated a conspiracy, stating, "His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald's being — you know, shot." This baseless accusation understandably caused significant distress to Cruz and his family at the time.

Trump also made threats against Cruz's wife, Heidi Cruz, during the 2016 Republican primary. He ominously warned that he would "spill the beans" about her and even implied that she was unattractive.

At the time, Cruz fought back against the onslaught of personal attacks against him and his family, referring to Trump as a "sniveling coward," a "bully" and a "pathological liar." However, as soon as Trump secured the Republican nomination, Cruz bent the knee and began campaigning and phone banking for Trump during the general election.

