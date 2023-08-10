'Pathological Liar': Joe Biden Slammed for 'Angry' Response to 'Lousy Question' About Son Hunter's Business Associates
President Joe Biden's latest jab at a conservative reporter has opened up the floor for loads of backlash once again.
After the 80-year-old scoffed at Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy's "lousy question" at a recent event in New Mexico, many critics took to social media to slam the United States Commander-in-Chief's rude remarks — and additionally challenged the president's honesty.
As OK! previously reported, Doocy attempted to ask Biden a question about his controversial son Hunter, stating: "There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what–"
Biden interrupted the TV journalist before he could finish, insisting, "I never talked business [to] anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question."
"Well, what, why is that a lousy question?" Doocy asked, as Biden answered, "because it’s not true."
After Doocy shared a clip of the POTUS denying any participation in his son's business dealings during the Wednesday, August 9, broadcast of Your World, radio host Matt Locke took to Twitter to call Biden a "pathological liar."
Other anti-Biden news journalists quickly chimed in, with NewsBusters Executive Editor Tim Graham writing, "once again, Doocy asks a firm question politely and never gets flustered as the president calls his question 'lousy.' Why is it lousy is a perfect follow-up. [Jim] Acosta would have yelled and stomped and performed for the CNN base."
"He gets so angry when a journalist asks him about anything other than the flavor of ice cream he chose today," quipped State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price, as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz ranted: "Over and over again, Joe Biden just straight denies—no matter the evidence or allegations. It’s sadly predictable, and his party will continue to enable it. Elected Democrats just don’t care."
The trail of arguments and accusations come after Devon Archer, a former business associate of the first son testified that the president had been put on speakerphone during meetings — which allegedly occurred during Biden's time as former President Barack Obama's VP and while the two businessmen were both members of the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.
Archer later backtracked on his testimony, clarifying to ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson that "there was not business content in these conversations," but "the idea of signals and influence — the prize is enough in speaking or hearing or knowing you have that proximity to power."