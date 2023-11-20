Sean Hannity Accused of 'Harboring Secrets' About Donald Trump and the January 6th Capitol Riots
Former CNN correspondent Brian Stelter argued that Fox News "softened the ground" for the January 6th Capitol riots and that tv host Sean Hannity may have known more about the situation than he let on.
During an appearance on "The Interview" podcast, Stelter claimed that the riots "could not have happened without Fox News."
"I know media has covered some of these cases of rioters who have pled guilty, who have said they were watching Fox. They’re watching too much Fox," he explained. "You know, you don’t get on a plane and fly across the country whether you’re Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot, whether you’re Ray Epps, the man who was smeared by Fox and is now suing Fox for defamation."
"You don’t fly across the country unless you’ve consumed a lot of these lies," he continued. "You’re not just watching for 20 minutes and then booking an airline ticket. You have to live in this network of lies. You have to live in this stuff every day for months. So that’s why it matters that this was going on for two months."
The journalist then accused Hannity of knowing the situation was "dangerous."
"Sean Hannity was texting Mark Meadows he was worried about January 6," he said. "Sean has still never addressed what he knew about Trump’s mind before and after the riot."
"Sean Hannity harboring secrets of what happened before and after January 6th. I get a little passionate about that 'cause I think it’s so interesting and under-appreciated," Stelter added. "Sean Hannity was asked by the January 6 Committee to come in and testify. He didn’t. Kayleigh McEnany did. And of course, she was press secretary at the time. But, you know, that’s a colleague who testified."
"Anyway, I just think it’s so interesting. Hannity is one of the missing pieces of January 6," he alleged.
"I’m not blaming him for any of it. I’m not pointing the finger at him," he clarified. "I’m saying he was on the phone with Trump aides. He was on the phone with Trump. He knows a lot about Trump’s state of mind and he’s never told us."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.
His charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States 'by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election,' conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding, conspiracy against the right to vote and obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.
Mediaite reported Stelter's comments about Hannity and Fox News.