Sean Hannity Accused of 'Harboring Secrets' About Donald Trump and the January 6th Capitol Riots

"I know media has covered some of these cases of rioters who have pled guilty, who have said they were watching Fox. They’re watching too much Fox," he explained. "You know, you don’t get on a plane and fly across the country whether you’re Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot, whether you’re Ray Epps, the man who was smeared by Fox and is now suing Fox for defamation."

"You don’t fly across the country unless you’ve consumed a lot of these lies," he continued. "You’re not just watching for 20 minutes and then booking an airline ticket. You have to live in this network of lies. You have to live in this stuff every day for months. So that’s why it matters that this was going on for two months."