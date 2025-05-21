'Senile' Donald Trump Blasted for Almost Walking Into a Wall: Watch
Is Donald Trump losing it?
A viral clip posted via X showed Trump answering reporters’ questions about a key House domestic policy bill — then turning around and walking straight into a wall instead of down the hallway.
“In a bizarre, senile moment caught on tape, Donald Trump appears to walk straight into a wall and a waiting officer before being gently redirected by Speaker Mike Johnson. The man with the nuclear codes can’t even find a hallway,” one user captioned the video.
Trump had just wrapped up his remarks with, “Thank you very much, everybody,” when he turned the wrong direction and headed toward a nearby officer.
Naturally, the internet had a field day over the incident.
“If you agree the media should focus more on Trump’s mental state, instead of President [Joe] Biden’s,” one person commented, referring to Biden’s cognitive abilities.
Another joked, “This mf needs GPS 🤣😭.”
Someone else chimed in, “Mike could have let him do the funniest thing.”
One user asked, “And this man wants to negotiate world peace?”
Another bluntly stated, “Trump’s dementia continues to worsen. Scenes like this will become more & more common. #DementiaDon.”
This isn’t the first time Trump’s behavior has sparked mental health concerns.
As OK! previously reported, the former president recently made headlines again for saying he wants to reopen Alcatraz. Reporters asked Trump where he got the idea to bring back the infamous San Francisco Bay prison.
“I guess I was supposed to be a movie maker,” he replied. “It represents something very strong, very powerful, in terms of law and order.”
He went on to describe Alcatraz in detail, saying, “It housed the most notorious criminals in the world. Nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there, but they... found his clothing rather badly ripped up, and it was a lot of shark bites.”
“We are going to look at it. Some of the people up here will be working very hard on that,” he added.
And then came a string of conflicting adjectives. Trump called the prison “horrible,” “miserable,” “weak,” “beautiful,” and “strong.”
“It has a lot of qualities, very interesting,” he said to wrap it up.
Of course, the video sparked even more reactions online. “A movie maker? Bro isn’t well,” one person tweeted.
“Lights are on but nobody is home,” another added.
One user snarked, “He should stop watching movies.”
“Does he live in your head 24/7?” someone asked, while another took a harsher tone, “A narcissistic megalomaniac with dementia is not the man who should have his finger on the nuclear button.”
Despite all the backlash, Trump’s medical team insists he’s in tip-top shape.
"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella stated in an April memo. "[He] exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”