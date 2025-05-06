or
'Bro Isn't Well': Donald Trump Stuns Crowd With Bizarre Answer When Asked About Reopening Alcatraz

donald trump alcatraz comments reopen
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked online backlash and confusion with strange comments about reopening Alcatraz.

By:

May 6 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Donald Trump raised eyebrows once again — this time with a bizarre rant about reopening Alcatraz.

On Monday, May 5, while speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, the president was asked where he got the idea to bring back the notorious San Francisco Bay prison.

“I guess I was supposed to be a movie maker,” Trump said. “It represents something very strong, very powerful, in terms of law and order.”

"It housed the most notorious criminals in the world. Nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there, but they... found his clothing rather badly ripped up, and it was a lot of shark bites." he said. “We are going to look at it. Some of the people up here will be working very hard on that.”

donald trump alcatraz comments
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz.

From there, Trump went on to describe Alcatraz as “horrible,” “miserable,” “weak,” “beautiful” and “strong.”

“It has a lot of qualities, very interesting,” he concluded.

Source: Fox News/X
After video clips of the speech went viral, social media users couldn’t believe what they were hearing. One X user wrote, “A movie maker? Bro isn’t well.”

Another added, “Lights are on but nobody is home.”

A third mocked, “He should stop watching movies.”

“Does he live in your head 24/7?” someone asked, while another said, “A narcissistic megalomaniac with dementia is not the man who should have his finger on the nuclear button.”

social media reacts trump alcatraz
Source: MEGA

The Bureau of Prisons is now reviewing Donald Trump's plan.

Trump first announced the plan over the weekend via his Truth Social platform.

“Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders,” he wrote.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

alcatraz reopening plan truth social
Source: MEGA

The president compared the idea to something from the 1962 movie 'Escape from Alcatraz.'

Nicknamed “The Rock,” Alcatraz hasn’t operated as a prison since 1963. It’s now a major tourist destination, with millions visiting each year.

The prison famously inspired the movie Escape from Alcatraz starring Clint Eastwood, based on a real 1962 escape by three inmates.

While the Bureau of Prisons said via their website that most escapees were either caught or died, five men are still officially listed as “missing and presumed drowned.”

trump bizarre alcatraz answer
Source: MEGA

Social media users reacted with disbelief after he posted his plan via Truth Social.

And about those sharks Trump mentioned? The BOP made it clear that “there are no 'man-eating' sharks in San Francisco Bay, only small bottom-feeding sharks.”

Still, Trump seems serious. His newly appointed prisons director, William Marshall, confirmed that the administration is moving forward with the reopening.

william marshall prisons statement
Source: MEGA

Alcatraz hasn’t operated as a prison since 1963 and is now a tourist spot.

"The Bureau of Prisons will vigorously pursue all avenues to support and implement the President's agenda," Marshall said.

“I have ordered an immediate assessment to determine our needs and the next steps. We will be actively working with our law enforcement and other federal partners to reinstate this very important mission," he added.

