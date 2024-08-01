Donald Trump's Mental Health 'Deeply Concerned' Doctors, Nancy Pelosi Reveals in New Book: 'Unhinged'

Pelosi says she did not obtain statements about Trump’s mental health from those who attended the memorial for Dr. David Hamburg, “a distinguished psychiatrist who … served as the president of the Carnegie Corporation, where he had been a great voice for international peace," the book reads.

Elsewhere in the book, the former speaker, 84, calls Trump's mental health "imbalanced" and "unhinged."

“I knew Donald Trump’s mental imbalance. I had seen it up close. His denial and then delays when the Covid pandemic struck, his penchant for repeatedly stomping out of meetings, his foul mouth, his pounding on tables, his temper tantrums, his disrespect for our nation’s patriots, and his total separation from reality and actual events. His repeated, ridiculous insistence that he was the greatest of all time," she writes.