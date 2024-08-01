Donald Trump's Mental Health 'Deeply Concerned' Doctors, Nancy Pelosi Reveals in New Book: 'Unhinged'
Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question in the past year — and it sounds like there's a reason why people are so focused on what he'll say next.
According to a new book, “doctors and other mental health professionals” told Nancy Pelosi they were “deeply concerned that there was something seriously wrong” with Trump, “and that his mental and psychological health was in decline" while at a memorial service in 2019.
“I’m not a doctor,” the former speaker writes in her new book, The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House, which will be released later this month, “but I did find his behaviors difficult to understand.”
Pelosi says she did not obtain statements about Trump’s mental health from those who attended the memorial for Dr. David Hamburg, “a distinguished psychiatrist who … served as the president of the Carnegie Corporation, where he had been a great voice for international peace," the book reads.
Elsewhere in the book, the former speaker, 84, calls Trump's mental health "imbalanced" and "unhinged."
“I knew Donald Trump’s mental imbalance. I had seen it up close. His denial and then delays when the Covid pandemic struck, his penchant for repeatedly stomping out of meetings, his foul mouth, his pounding on tables, his temper tantrums, his disrespect for our nation’s patriots, and his total separation from reality and actual events. His repeated, ridiculous insistence that he was the greatest of all time," she writes.
Pelosi also claims she would get calls in the middle of the night from Trump, including one where he insisted missile strikes on Syria he ordered were Barack Obama's fault. “It’s midnight. I think you should go to sleep," she replied.
Pelosi also touches upon the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, and how she remained "calm."
“My answer is that I was already deeply aware of how dangerous Donald Trump was," she writes.
“He continues to be dangerous. If his family and staff truly understood his disregard for both the fundamentals of the law and for basic rules, and if they had reckoned with his personal instability over not winning the [2020] election, they should have staged an intervention. Whether because of willful blindness, money, prestige, or greed, they didn’t – and America has paid a steep price," she adds.