Serena Williams Laughs at Herself as She Struggles to Fit Her Postpartum Body Into Denim Skirt: Watch
Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of the most talented women in sports, but even she's had trouble getting rid of the postpartum weight.
In a candid Instagram video, the mom-of-two showed off a denim maxi skirt by Valentino that she bought last year while she was pregnant, as she told herself at the time, "I'm gonna be able to fit in this once I don't have a belly."
Though more than five months have passed since the Grand Slam winner gave birth to her and husband Alexis Ohanian's second daughter, she realized she still couldn't wiggle her way into the piece.
"I can't fit. But this is my goal. Honestly, I should've been able to fit in by now ... but I got distracted for about a month. So I'm about a month behind," the 42-year-old admitted with a few giggles.
"I'm a ways to go," the tennis champion laughed at herself, as she wasn't able to pull up the skirt over her behind. "Houston, we have a problem. Palm Beach, we have a problem."
"I feel like if I go to the gym and get fit, I'll be able to fit it in," Williams noted, sharing that the designer piece is going "back in the drawer ... for now!"
The superstar's fans appreciated her keeping it real about postpartum life and left plenty of supportive messages in the comments section.
"Well done on sharing the reality of postpartum ... not just the glamorized instagram version 🙌🏻👍🏼," one fan wrote, while Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, said, "Serena, I appreciate your honesty and vulnerability. You’ll get in that skirt! 🙌🏾👏🏾."
"You don't have a problem, you have a beautiful body," another admirer insisted. "Women are spending money to get what you have😂. Seriously. I love your outlook on life. 👏."
Just one month ago, Williams admitted she spends '"50 percent of my time in the gym taking selfies" so she can find the "perfect angle" that makes her "look snatched" after giving birth.
As OK! reported, Williams and her husband, 40, welcomed daughter Adira in August 2023, making Olympia Jr., 6, a big sister.
Since then, she's stayed open about how she's doing mentally and physically — even on the bad days.
"I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you," she expressed on social media in November when she was feeling down. "There’s always tomorrow. Love you."