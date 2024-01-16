Seth Meyers Says Jo Koy Did a 'Great Job' Hosting the Golden Globes 'Considering the Deck Was Stacked Against Him'

Koy continued, “I got a feeling none of you motherf-------- watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”

In a different interview following the show, he admitted he didn't mean to make fun of Taylor Swift, who didn't smile after Koy told the joke to the audience.

"I didn’t understand the Taylor [Swift] tiff. Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out. It’s just weird, where do you place it, and and we kept hammering it and cutting it down," Koy admitted in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Thursday, January 11.