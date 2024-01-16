Seth Meyers Says Jo Koy Did a 'Great Job' Hosting the Golden Globes 'Considering the Deck Was Stacked Against Him'
Seth Meyers praised Jo Koy one week after the latter seemingly bombed at the 2024 Golden Globes.
"I think he was in a tough situation. When you find out you're doing something late, when you're not someone who has staff writers like I do. Jo, whose had this incredible career, he's done it all on he's own. That's real credit to Jo, but when you do shows like these, it helps to have a staff you know well, to trust well, so all things considered, I think he did a great job considering the deck was stacked against him," the TV star, 50, told Variety in an interview from the 2024 Emmy Awards.
As OK! previously reported, Koy, 52, didn't win over a lot of the celebrities when he hosted the awards show on Sunday, January 7.
After the hosting gig, Koy did his first stand-up gig in St. Louis, where he roasted some of the A-listers. “Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but godd---, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but godd---, can we f------- laugh at ourselves?”
Koy continued, “I got a feeling none of you motherf-------- watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”
In a different interview following the show, he admitted he didn't mean to make fun of Taylor Swift, who didn't smile after Koy told the joke to the audience.
"I didn’t understand the Taylor [Swift] tiff. Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out. It’s just weird, where do you place it, and and we kept hammering it and cutting it down," Koy admitted in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Thursday, January 11.
"But the whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL. It’s like, the cool thing about the [Golden] Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings," Koy added.
At the show, Koy said: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."
Koy made it clear that he didn't mean any harm.
"What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work," Koy noted. "There’s no ill intent in that joke. The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to [her]. And it’s an obvious reason why."