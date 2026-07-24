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Seth Meyers Roasts Donald Trump Over World Cup Boos and Awkward Trophy Stage Moment

Photo of Seth Meyers and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers mocked Donald Trump after he was booed at the World Cup final.

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July 24 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

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Seth Meyers found plenty to work with after President Donald Trump’s appearance at the World Cup final turned into a late-night punchline.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, the NBC host offered a theory for why Trump was booed at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where Spain defeated Argentina and the president appeared alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Melania Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Meyers also took aim at Trump’s posturing around the event, including his praise for Andrew Giuliani, the White House’s point person for the tournament.

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Donald Trump Gets Booed Again

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Image of Seth Meyers joked about the president’s repeated boos at major sporting events.
Source: @kaitrump/INSTAGRAM

Seth Meyers joked about the president’s repeated boos at major sporting events.

Meyers said Trump’s appearance was “awkward and embarrassing,” then suggested a reason why the president keeps hearing boos at major sporting events.

“At this point, I’m guessing Trump’s staff tries to make him feel better by telling him he’s just being followed around by ghosts,” Meyers joked. “Mr. President, remember, no one’s booing you. That’s just Mitch McConnell saying hello.”

Meyers then walked back the joke a bit, saying McConnell “is definitely alive,” a reference to public speculation around the 84-year-old senator’s recent hospitalization and a widely discussed “proof-of-life” photo of him in a hospital bed.

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Trump Lingers During Spain’s Celebration

Image of Donald Trump remained onstage as Spain celebrated its World Cup victory.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump remained onstage as Spain celebrated its World Cup victory.

The host also focused on Trump’s role in the trophy presentation, when the president walked onto the field with Infantino and was booed again as Spain received the prize. Meyers said it did not seem as if many fans wanted Trump at the final, then pointed to the awkwardness of his staying near the team as players tried to celebrate.

“In fact, Rodri, the captain of the Spanish team, tried to usher Trump off the stage so they could start celebrating,” Meyers said. “‘OK, grandpa. Time for bed.’”

He also joked about Spanish forward Victor Muñoz having to pause his celebration when Trump moved in front of him.

“It’s like being at a house party in high school, getting ready to cheer a buddy on for a keg stand, and then your weirdest neighbor walks into the house,” Meyers said.

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Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain and a Gold Trophy

Image of The host turned Donald Trump's Cristiano Ronaldo comment into another punchline.
Source: MEGA

The host turned Donald Trump's Cristiano Ronaldo comment into another punchline.

Meyers also mocked Trump’s pre-game comment that Cristiano Ronaldo has “a much easier life” and that he would trade places with the soccer star for “about a month or so.”

“‘Or longer!’ yelled Melania,” Meyers joked.

Image of Seth Meyers linked Donald Trump's trophy appearance to his fascination with gold.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers linked Donald Trump's trophy appearance to his fascination with gold.

The host tied Trump’s stage appearance to his recent criticism of Spain, suggesting the president’s stated hostility disappeared once a gold trophy was involved.

“If you’re surprised he’s up there, you forgot the first rule of Trump,” he said. “Everything goes out the window if gold is around!”

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