Seth Rogen Reveals Bryan Cranston Confronted Him for Being High at Golden Globes Party: 'I Felt Insane'
Seth Rogen, who is vocal about constantly smoking weed, recalled one time where he got reprimanded by Bryan Cranston for being too high.
"I've sent a lot of people home early after giving them a hit of a joint they shouldn't have had!" the comedian, 42, said on the Wednesday, March 26, episode of The Howard Stern Show. "Edibles will f--- you up."
While talking to the host, 71, the Neighbors 2 star said though he's "done almost every drug available to human," he typically feels the side effects the most from ingesting a weed edible.
"The only time I've felt unpleasantly high in a way where I was like, 'I wish this would f------ end' is from eating a weed brownie. I've been on acid and shrooms and Molly, and it's been intense, but I've never been like, 'Please stop this!' One time I ate a weed brownie, and I was like, 'This is the worst mistake I've ever made in my entire life.' One time I was at the Golden Globes, and I ate a weed lollipop, and I thought I was pulling it off. I was at the party after, and I was so high," he recalled. "I was like, 'I feel so insane, but I think I am pulling it off,' and then I saw Bryan Cranston. I actually had only met him once or twice, but I shook his hand, and he looked at me and lowered his glasses and was like, 'What is wrong with you right now?' I turned to my wife and was like, 'We have to get out of here. That's our cue.' People I barely know are telling me I look f----- up and we need to get out of here."
Elsewhere in the conversation, the actor, who is married to Lauren Miller, said he's even done an interview while high on acid.
"One time I did acid and I went to a party. There was a huge line, and they were like, 'If you do this live interview with someone, you get to skip the line and go right into the party,' and I looked to my wife who knows I am so high. She's like, 'Just do it! I think you can do it.' I actually saw her recently — that Ameila Dimoldenberg. I thought I pulled it off OK. It was a little sketchy to me, but as I was doing it, I was like, 'OK,' then holding a microphone with a camera in my face, so high, and I was like, 'This. was actually a bad choice.' I was on acid," he shared.
Additionally, he almost got up on stage in front of a huge stadium while at one of Madonna's concert, but luckily, the plans got foiled.
"My wife was a good faith on my abilities to handle myself on acid. We went to a Madonna concert and I did acid. We weren't backstage. We were in this bar area, and I know Madonna's manager a littel bit. He came up to me anad Madonna has a part in the show where she brings up someone on stage and you judge a 'Vogue' concert with her. I am so high. I look to my wife, and I am about to say no, and she goes, 'Yes, he will do it! Yes, if you want him to do it, he'll do it!' I was like, 'I am so high! You want me to go there and judge a 'Vogue' contest in an arena?' I am just getting higher and higher until the show goes on. She got someone else and it was a relief. I don't know what I would have done if I had to do it," he stated.