Seth Rogen Reveals Bryan Cranston Confronted Him for Being High at Golden Globes Party: 'I Felt Insane'

While talking to the host, 71, the Neighbors 2 star said though he's "done almost every drug available to human," he typically feels the side effects the most from ingesting a weed edible.

"The only time I've felt unpleasantly high in a way where I was like, 'I wish this would f------ end' is from eating a weed brownie. I've been on acid and shrooms and Molly, and it's been intense, but I've never been like, 'Please stop this!' One time I ate a weed brownie, and I was like, 'This is the worst mistake I've ever made in my entire life.' One time I was at the Golden Globes, and I ate a weed lollipop, and I thought I was pulling it off. I was at the party after, and I was so high," he recalled. "I was like, 'I feel so insane, but I think I am pulling it off,' and then I saw Bryan Cranston. I actually had only met him once or twice, but I shook his hand, and he looked at me and lowered his glasses and was like, 'What is wrong with you right now?' I turned to my wife and was like, 'We have to get out of here. That's our cue.' People I barely know are telling me I look f----- up and we need to get out of here."