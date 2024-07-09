Meghan Trainor 'Stopped Breathing' After Taking 'Too Many Edibles': 'I Felt Like I Opened Up a Demon in My Head'
Meghan Trainor once tried to calm her nerves by taking edibles — but she wound up accidentally sending herself into panic mode instead.
On the latest episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the singer explained that in the months prior to her vocal cord surgery, she started using cannabis.
The mom-of-two, 30, said she was usually using coffee beans with 5 mg of cannabis, but one day, she accidentally had two lollipops that contained 25 mg each.
"I ate too many edibles," she recalled, "and I lost my mind and then panic disorder started, then I had panic attacks."
"I took 50 milligrams on accident. I opened up a demon in my head," the "All About That Bass" crooner quipped, noting she was already so "high" after the first lollipop that she forgot she ate it, which was what prompted her to have another.
"I was doing a puzzle and I stopped breathing and I was like, 'Oh Daryl,'" Trainor said, referring to husband Daryl Sabara, 32. "My soul left my body and then it came back later and I was dry heaving all night. It was horrible."
The Grammy nominee was able to recover at home with some help from her loved ones.
"My best friend and my husband sat in bed with me all night and I was like, 'Just make sure I don't die when I close my eyes,'" said Trainor. "And we watched like Pixar all night."
The songwriter has openly discussed her struggles with anxiety, revealing she suffered her first panic attack in 2016 on live television. At the time, she was on CBS This Morning with Gayle King to announce the year's Grammy nominations, but not long beforehand, she was stressed out about her upcoming jam-packed schedule.
"I was announcing the nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television," she recalled. "I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying.' As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone."
Trainor revealed that after the ordeal, King, 69, continued to check in on her via email.
"I was so embarrassed and apologized, but she made everything so much better for me," the vocalist gushed. "She's an angel on this earth."