Shailene Woodley Blows Off Steam With Jog In Los Angeles After Recounting 'Sh**ty' Split From Aaron Rodgers
After her heartbreakingly candid interview aired in which she addressed her split from Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley went on a much-needed run to blow off some steam.
The Hollywood star was seen Tuesday, January 24, on an invigorating jog through Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
With headphones in and sunglasses shielding her eyes from the California rays, Woodley picked up the pace through the park wile wearing a black Jack Daniels T-shirt with green leggings and orange sneakers, per photos obtained by a news outlet.
HOW IS SHAILENE WOODLEY FEELING AFTER HER SPLIT FROM AARON RODGERS?
The brunette beauty's fitness-filled day came one day after her cover story reflecting on the difficulties that came with her break up was published.
Noting that her "personal life was s**tty" while she was filming the TV adaptation of Three Women, as she was still grappling with her break up, Woodley confessed, "It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life… so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months."
Making matters worse, they were filming the project in the middle of the cold, New York winter.
As OK! reported, Woodley and the NFL star called it quits in February 2022, and she concluded filming the TV portrayal of Lisa Taddeo's 2019 non-fiction novel in May 2022.
"I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character," The Fault in Our Stars actress candidly added, without specifically mentioning her and Rodgers' demise.
As for what led Woodley and Rodgers to call off their engagement, an insider spilled last year that it had something to do with the athlete always prioritizing his career.
“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source squealed of the pair's downfall, as OK! learned. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”
Despite keeping their former relationship out of the public eye, in February 2021, the Divergent star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced that they were engaged.
MORE THAN FRIENDS? ANSEL ELGORT & SHAILENE WOODLEY SPARK ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER ITALY REUNION
“I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” Rodgers announced after accepting the award for Most Valuable Player the 10th Annual NFL Honors.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Woodley's outing.