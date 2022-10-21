Shakira Claims 'Monotony' & 'Narcissism' Ruined Her 11-Year Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Piqué
Shakira's music is her best medicine.
In a newly released music video for her and Ozuna's hit new single, "Monotonía," the 45-year-old sang her heart out about the downfall of her 11-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué.
The music video started off with a bang — quite literally — as Shakira's heart was blown out of her chest as she strolled through a supermarket.
"It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine / It was the monotony’s fault / I never said anything, but it hurt me / I knew this would happen," Shakira sang of her breakup from the 35-year-old professional soccer star.
'I KNOW YOU'RE LYING': SHAKIRA'S NEW SONG SEEMS TO SHADE EX GERARD PIQUÉ
"It’s a necessary goodbye / What was once incredible became routine," she continued. "Your lips don’t taste like anything to me."
"Suddenly you were no longer the same / You left me because of your narcissism," the song continued as the Queen of Latin Music tried to mend her broken heart. "You're distant with your attitude, and that filled me with restlessness / You didn't give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you / I was running for someone who wasn't even walking for me / This love has not died, but it is delirious."
AWKWARD: SHAKIRA & EX GERARD PIQUE NEARLY AVOID RUN IN AT BASEBALL GAME AS SUPERSTAR FACES 8 YEARS BEHIND BARS
This isn't the first breakup song Shakira has published, as OK! previously reported how her tune "Te Felicito (I Congratulate You)" also dissected the relationship's demise.
Prior to her theraputic song releases, Shakira opened up about her shocking split in a magazine interview.
"As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him," stated the "Hips Don't Lie" vocalist. "One of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right? Either he would stop his contract with Barcelona and move to the U.S. with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that instead."
"So one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," she continued of the potential breaking point in their relationship. "Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say."