Awkward: Shakira & Ex Gerard Pique Nearly Avoid Run In At Baseball Game As Superstar Faces 8 Years Behind Bars

The run in comes as Spanish authorities announced on Tuesday, September 27, that Shakira will be facing charges related to tax fraud after she was accused of neglecting to pay 14.5 million euros -- $13.9 million -- in taxes on income she earned between 2012 and 2014, which will have her facing up to eight-years in prison and a hefty fine if she is found guilty.

According authorities, the "She Wolf" artist listed her official residence during that time period as the Bahamas. However, Spanish prosecutors claim she spent a majority of those years in Spain and that she should have been paying the country's taxes.