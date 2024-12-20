'I Was Heartbroken': Shakira Reveals Friend Chris Martin 'Checked in Every Day' After Her Shocking Split From Gerard Piqué

"He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken," Shakira, 47, told a news publication of Martin in a profile about the rocker published Thursday, December 19. "He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom."

Shakira and Piqué, 37, were together for almost 12 years before they shockingly announced their breakup amid alleged infidelity on the former soccer player's behalf.