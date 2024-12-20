or
'I Was Heartbroken': Shakira Reveals Friend Chris Martin 'Checked in Every Day' After Her Shocking Split From Gerard Piqué

Photo of Chris Martin; picture of Shakira.
Source: MEGA

Shakira and Chris Martin have performed together and also worked on the same season of 'The Voice' in 2014.

By:

Dec. 20 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Shakira always has a friend in Chris Martin.

The Latin pop star credited the lead vocalist and pianist of Coldplay for helping her get through her devastating split from Gerard Piqué in June 2022.

Source: MEGA

Shakira said Chris Martin was there for her 'every day' following her split from Gerard Piqué.

"He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken," Shakira, 47, told a news publication of Martin in a profile about the rocker published Thursday, December 19. "He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom."

Shakira and Piqué, 37, were together for almost 12 years before they shockingly announced their breakup amid alleged infidelity on the former soccer player's behalf.

Source: MEGA

Shakira and Gerard Piqué separated in June 2022.

Fortunately, Martin's extreme care for those around him allowed Shakira to have a solid friendship she could rely on throughout the difficult time.

"I see him as a person who sees life through a different lens, who’s sensitive to other people’s needs and very empathetic, very empathetic," Shakira gushed of the "A Sky Full of Stars" singer, 47.

Source: MEGA

Chris Martin is a natural empath.

MORE ON:
Shakira

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Martin agreed with Shakira's description of him, as he opened up to the news outlet about how he's felt intense empathy for others ever since he was a little kid.

"There’s a part of me that’s always been a bit heartbroken from the beginning," he admitted. "Maybe about the world, maybe just about the human condition. I hope that doesn’t sound pretentious. I don’t care if it sounds pretentious, it’s true. I’ve always had this deep joy mixed with a deep sadness."

Martin recalled a time when he was 11 and became overwhelmed with affinity toward another boy seated beside him.

"I remember sitting with this other kid on a minibus, and I could just tell that there was stuff going on, but we didn’t know how to articulate anything," he remembered. "Just like, ‘Why do I feel so strongly what this guy is going through?’ It’s a strange part of me that I feel people’s sadness really heavily. And my own s--- I feel pretty heavily. Maybe that’s just being human. Or maybe you need to feel that if you’re the kind of person songs get sent to."

Martin's kind-hearted nature is evident daily, as he remains a cordial co-parent to his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — whom he shares son Moses, 18, and daughter Apple, 20, with.

Chris Martin shares two kids with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Most recently, the whole family got together for Apple's debut at Le Bal de Débutantes on November 30.

The award-winning artist admitted dancing with his daughter at the prestigious ball was "not something I ever thought I’d do, but because I’m so in love with her, I’m like, 'OK.'"

Plus, the "Viva La Vida" singer noted he'd agree to any opportunity involving both of his kids back together in one place.

"It’s sad," he confessed of being an empty-nester, as both Apple and Moses are away at college. "That’s the only word. But of course it’d be weirder if they were still like, 'I can’t leave.' Then you’d be more worried."

Rolling Stone published a profile on Martin.

