Shakira Storms Off Stage After Scolding Fan for Trying to Take Photos Up Her Dress

Sept. 16 2024, Updated 2:01 p.m. ET

Shakira put her foot down after being disrespected while dancing on stage.

On Saturday, September 14, the superstar was showing off her moves at LIV Miami when she was seen scolding a partygoer for allegedly trying to take photos of the singer up her dress.

shakira
Source: @FeimM_/x

Shakira berated a fan in the crowd who was allegedly trying to take photos up her dress.

In a viral clip, the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner tugged down on her dress' hemline and used both of her pointer fingers to signal to the fan to stop what they were doing. The mom-of-two, 43, then pointed to her eyes to note she was watching the fan in question.

Shakira decided to start grooving again, but after a few seconds, she once again pulled down on her dress and made the cut off signal with her hand and proceeded to walk down from the stage.

The incident outraged some social media users, with one person writing, "Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS."

"What happened to consent," said another individual, with a third tweeting. "That’s just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!"

shakira
Source: @FeimM_/x

The singer tugged down on her frock more than once while dancing.

MORE ON:
Shakira
Fortunately, it seemed like the music artist enjoyed the rest of her time at the event, as she socialized and took photos with Winnie Harlow, Anitta and Lele Pons.

The Latin Grammy winner is currently single after dumping unfaithful baby daddy and longtime beau Gerard Piqué in 2022.

shakira
Source: @FeimM_/x

The star walked off stage, as it appeared the perpetrator wouldn't stop taking photos.

On a March episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Colombian beauty admitted she's now able to spend more time focusing on her career after the breakup.

"I was putting out songs here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work. It was the husband. Now I'm husband-less. The husband was dragging me down," she insisted. "Now I'm free. Now I can actually work. Women no longer cry. It's men's turn now."

The split also helped the dancer deal with her emotions and write new tunes.

"I was raw. I was dealing with a lot of stuff. I felt, at times, like I had a knife between my teeth. I was picking up the pieces of myself from the floor. I was trying to rebuild myself. Music was the glue," Shakira explained. "I was transforming pain and anger and frustration into creativity, productivity, and resilience."

