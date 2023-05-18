Single Ladies Shakira and Gisele Bündchen Bond Over Breakups During Miami Dinner Date With Their Kids

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness," Shakira told fans last month as she made her departure from the city.

"Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow," the superstar continued. "Thanks to my Spanish audience, who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty."