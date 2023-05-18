Single Ladies Shakira and Gisele Bündchen Bond Over Breakups During Miami Dinner Date With Their Kids
Friends in high places! On Tuesday, May 16, single ladies Shakira and Gisele Bündchen met up for dinner at Miami's Makoto restaurant, where they were accompanied by their children.
Everyone was dressed cute and casual for the outing, with the model, 42, donning a white button-down shirt and jeans and the singer, 46, clad in a blue dress and flannel shirt.
The Victoria's Secret alum's daughter Vivian, 10, wore a floral sundress with a cardigan while son Benjamin, 13, was clad in a tee and shorts. Shakira's two boys, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, kept comfy in shorts, T-shirts and sweatshirts.
It's unclear how long the ladies have been friends, though they have multiple things in common, such as their South American roots and recent respective breakups. While Bündchen split from husband of 12 years, Tom Brady, in October 2022, the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner dumped beau of 11 years, soccer player Gerard Piqué, in June after finding out he was having an affair.
Bündchen has been living in Florida for a few years now, but the Latin Grammy winner only recently moved there post-split.
"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness," Shakira told fans last month as she made her departure from the city.
"Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow," the superstar continued. "Thanks to my Spanish audience, who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty."
While Bündchen and her ex have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, the vocalist has shaded the football player in newly released music. However, Piqué has shown no remorse as he continues to date his mistress, Clara Chia Marti.
Page Six reported on Shakira and Bündchen's outing.