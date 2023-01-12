Shakira Rips Apart Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Pique & His New 'Replacement' Girlfriend In Explosive New Song

"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old's] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio," the 45-year-old legendary artist's jaw-dropping lyrics state of her longtime lover's new lady, who is notably half of Shakira's age.

"She has the name of a good person / It's clearly not what it sounds like / She has the name of a good person / She's clearly the same as you / For guys like you / I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you," the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner's song continued, seemingly in reference to Marti, whom Piqué started dating less than three months after splitting from Shakira.