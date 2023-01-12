OK Magazine
Shakira Rips Apart Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Pique & His New 'Replacement' Girlfriend In Explosive New Song

By:

Jan. 12 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

There's nothing quite like a good heartbreak to spice up Shakira’s music.

Case in point: the iconic singer's recently released collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, "BZRP Music Session #53," seemingly calls out her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué after their shocking split in June 2022.

"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," Shakira wrote of the highly publicized breakup from her partner of 11 years. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

SHAKIRA SUBTLY SHADES EX GERARD PIQUÉ IN NEW YEAR'S DAY MESSAGE AFTER REACHING CUSTODY AGREEMENT

In lyrics translated to English, the hot new single not only appears to subtly shade the retired soccer star — with whom she shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — but even seems to slam Piqué’s new girlfriend, 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old's] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio," the 45-year-old legendary artist's jaw-dropping lyrics state of her longtime lover's new lady, who is notably half of Shakira's age.

"She has the name of a good person / It's clearly not what it sounds like / She has the name of a good person / She's clearly the same as you / For guys like you / I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you," the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner's song continued, seemingly in reference to Marti, whom Piqué started dating less than three months after splitting from Shakira.

Source: OK!

The release of the "Waka Waka" vocalist's fiery tune comes after an insider previously revealed her stunned reaction to Piqué's new romance.

SHAKIRA & HER SONS SPEND CHRISTMAS WITHOUT GERARD PIQUÉ, SINGER THANKS FANS FOR GIVING 'SUPPORT' DURING TOUGH YEAR

"Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” the source explained when news broke of the 35-year-old athlete's new flame.

As Shakira attempted to heal her heartbreak through music, the estranged parents settled a custody agreement in order to care for their two kids.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," the duo confirmed in a joint statement in November 2022.

