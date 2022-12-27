Shakira & Her Sons Spend Christmas Without Gerard Piqué, Singer Thanks Fans For Giving 'Support' During Tough Year

Three's company! This year marked the first time Shakira celebrated the winter holidays without longtime love Gerard Piqué, but she didn't let their recent breakup put a damper on her spirit.

On Christmas Day, the singer uploaded a cool Instagram shot to show how she and her two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 11, spent the day in the desert. In the pic, the trio was all dressed in white attire with the superstar holding one arm up where a bird was perched.