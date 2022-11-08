Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Reveal Singer Will Move To Miami With Kids After Finalizing Custody Agreement
Shakira and her children are heading back to her hometown of Miami after the Columbian sensation settled a new custody agreement with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué.
The dynamic duo previously split after 11 years together and have now released a joint statement regarding their broken family.
"We have signed a custody agreement,” the separated celebrities revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, November 8. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."
The Queen of Latin Music's legal team allegedly spent 12 hours meeting with Piqué's legal team to come to the mutual agreement, which ultimately allowed Shakira to move with her two sons to Miami next year.
Despite Piqué not necessarily wanting his children to relocate to a whole new continent, a source close to the estranged pair revealed the settlement's sole purpose was to give Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, more opportunities going forward.
Shakira and Piqué "signed an agreement that is best for the kids — which is their main focus and after 8 years of living in Barcelona. Her and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is," dished the insider.
Back in June, OK! learned the longtime lovers had officially went their separate ways after months of speculated relationship struggles.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," Shakira and Piqué announced in a joint statement on Saturday, June 4. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
Following the estranged pair's confirmation, the "Can't Remember to Forget You" singer — who met the professional soccer star on the set of her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video — opened up about her relationship's demise in a transparent interview.
"I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family," the mother-of-two revealed to Elle on Wednesday, September 21, adding how Piqué basically gave her no choice but to pause her career and stay put in Barcelona while he lived out his dreams.