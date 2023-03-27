Shakira Allegedly Got Into 'Physical Altercation' With Ex Gerard Piqué's Mom After Finding Out She Helped Her Son Hide Affair: Report
A "She Wolf" in sheep's clothing? More drama is coming to light a few months after Shakira dumped Gerard Piqué due to his alleged infidelity, as a source is now claiming the athlete's mother, Montserra Bernabeu, had an active part in helping him secretly step out on the mother of his two children.
According to an outlet, the superstar and Piqués mom "got into a physical altercation" after discovering the latter "lent her house" for her son and mistress Clara Chía to use. She also allegedly helped the soccer star keep his trysts under wraps.
"Everything is because when the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía began, they took refuge in a house that Piqué’s parents have in Cabrils (Spain)," the source spilled. "While Shakira cried on her mother-in-law’s shoulder, she was an accomplice in hiding this new relationship."
The "Hips Don't Lie" crooner hinted that Montserra may have had a part in the scandal earlier this year, as it was reported she purposely blasted her diss track on a loop loud enough that Monsterra, her neighbor, could hear it. She also placed a "witch doll" on her balcony to stare at Bernabeu's home.
As OK! reported, the Latin Grammy winner, 46, found out her beau of over a decade, 36, was being unfaithful when she noticed her jar of jam was empty. She knew something was up since Piqué and their two sons don't eat the condiment. It was also reported that she hired a private investigator to confirm her suspicions.
Since then, the dad-of-two and his mistress decided to go public with their romance, even posting a cuddly selfie on Instagram.
Piqué is brushing off the scandal, declaring in a new interview, "I keep doing what I want."
"The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted," he said. "I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image. The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn't important to me. I'm very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness."
Meanwhile, The Voice alum has been inspired to write new tracks,
"The thing with this song is it has become an anthem for so many women out there," she told Jimmy Fallon of one tune. "I've had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me. It's been a healthy way to channel my emotions."
The Sun reported details about Shakira and Bernabeu after obtaining quotes from El Popular. Latin Post also reported on the alleged scuffle.