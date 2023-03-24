Gerard Piqué Slammed For Declaring He’ll 'Keep Doing' What He Wants After Ruining Relationship With Ex Shakira: 'Selfish'
Fans clapped back at Gerard Piqué after he spoke about his split from ex Shakira in his recent interview with El Pais.
In the interview, Piqué did not express any feelings of remorse toward his alleged infidelity to the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer — the public was not impressed by his comments.
“‘I wanted to be faithful to myself’ is some insane line after being caught cheating,” one user tweeted, while another added, “This is the craziest thing to say after cheating.”
Another person declared his comment was “one of the most Narcissistic statements ever put forth by man.”
Others said, “I’ve heard a lot of people try to justify cheating…but this…this is a new one,” and “Translation: I’m a selfish man. I don’t care who I hurt along the way.”
Overall, fans supported the pop star in the situation with one saying, “So glad Shakira is free from ~this~.”
As OK! previously reported, in the new interview, the pro-soccer player, 46, spilled about his side of the story claiming that he was in a good place and happy with his new flame Clara Chia Marti, 23.
He revealed he was “very happy” and will continue to “keep doing what I want.”
“The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted,” he said about the alleged cheating scandal. “I want to be faithful to myself.”
The father-of-two then addressed the negative press he's received since news of his split from the beloved Columbian performer, saying, “I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image.”
“The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn't important to me. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have,” he stated. “There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness.”
He then explained his silence about the drama was because of his sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.
“Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children,” the athlete stated at the time. “It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”