Single Shakira Enjoys Sunset Boat Ride With Friends as Tom Cruise Remains 'Extremely Interested in Pursuing Her': Photos
Shakira is ready to be single "Whenever, Wherever" she wants.
On Wednesday, May 10, the Latin icon basked in the sun with her friends — including F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton — during a relaxing sunset boat ride in Miami, Fla., just a few days after she sparked romance rumors with Tom Cruise.
The boat provided door-to-door service, picking Shakira up from her $20 million waterfront home before setting sail to sea.
The 46-year-old looked stunning in a lavender, fringed linen set — which featured a pair of shorts, a crop top and a long sleeve coverup.
Shakira had her natural hair styled in beach waves and carried a white baseball cap in her hand as an optional accessory for later.
The mom-of-two seemed to radiate happiness during the fun day with her pals — and didn’t appear at all bothered by her split from longtime lover Gerard Piqué back in June of last year.
Another thing not on her mind: Cruise's "extreme interest in pursuing her."
After a source spilled on Tuesday, May 9, that Cruise had the hots for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, a confidante close to the blonde babe quickly shut down the swirling romance rumors.
"Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him," the insider revealed to a news publication.
"He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now," the source explained of the "Waka Waka" vocalist — who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with Piqué.
"Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true," the insider confirmed after supporters of the singer openly confessed their lack of approval for Cruise as a potential fling.
"She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone," the source added.
Us Weekly spoke to a source to debunk romance rumors between her and Cruise.