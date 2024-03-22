OK Magazine
Shanna Moakler Doesn't Mind If Daughter Alabama Barker Has Plastic Surgery in the Future

shanna moakler daughter alabama barker plastic surgery
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram;@alabamaluellabarker/instagram
By:

Mar. 22 2024, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Shanna Moakler is coming to daughter Alabama Barker's defense.

Though the model knows people "love" to speculate that her and ex-husband Travis Barker's 18-year-old daughter has gone under the knife, she doubled down on Alabama's denial of ever doing so.

shanna moakler daughter alabama barker plastic surgery
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram

Shanna Moakler stated daughter Alabama Barker won't be getting plastic surgery anytime soon.

"She’s not having any plastic surgery anytime soon," the blonde beauty, 48, shared in a new interview.

That being said, Shanna doesn't have a problem if her offspring — who lives with the Blink-182 drummer, also 48 — wants to have work done "when she is old enough."

"I always tell her that we want to be age appropriate. There’s nothing wrong with maintaining, but we don’t go and do ridiculous procedures for no reason to follow trends like BBLs and things like that," the star continued. "That’s one thing I do share with her and we talk about a lot."

shanna moakler daughter alabama barker plastic surgery
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

The teen said she's 'natural' other than her lips.

Alabama first hit back at accusations last month when someone commented on one of her social media photos, "This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now!"

The teen hit back and explained, "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

shanna moakler daughter alabama barker plastic surgery
Source: mega

Moakler said she discusses plastic surgery with her kids.

MORE ON:
Shanna Moakler
Shanna and her youngest child have had an up and down relationship, as a few years ago, Alabama claimed via social media, "My mom has never completely been in my life."

The mother-of-three — who also shares son Landon, 20, with Travis and daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya — called Alabama's words "false."

shanna moakler daughter alabama barker plastic surgery
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

The teen lives with her dad, Travis Barker.

"I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that. I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean," the former beauty pageant queen explained. "As a mother ... I'll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains."

Shanna admitted Travis' marriage to Kourtney Kardashian used to "affect" her relationship with her kids — she once claimed the spouses buy the kids' love — but they're now all "in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another. I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades."

Life & Style spoke with Shanna about Alabama getting plastic surgery.

