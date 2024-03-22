Shanna Moakler Doesn't Mind If Daughter Alabama Barker Has Plastic Surgery in the Future

"She’s not having any plastic surgery anytime soon," the blonde beauty, 48, shared in a new interview.

That being said, Shanna doesn't have a problem if her offspring — who lives with the Blink-182 drummer, also 48 — wants to have work done "when she is old enough."

"I always tell her that we want to be age appropriate. There’s nothing wrong with maintaining, but we don’t go and do ridiculous procedures for no reason to follow trends like BBLs and things like that," the star continued. "That’s one thing I do share with her and we talk about a lot."