Alabama Barker Posts Telling Quote About 'Disappointment' After Mom Shanna Moakler Claimed Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Had Plans to Hook Up
Is Alabama Barker sending a message?
Just a few days after her mother, Shanna Moakler, threw her ex Travis Barker under the bus by claiming he and Kim Kardashian once planned to get intimate, the 18-year-old took to social media to seemingly respond to the recent drama.
“Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” Alabama posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, January 12.
“Disappointment in others won’t exist," the star continued.
As OK! previously reported, Shanna, 48, made some shocking revelations about her ex, whom she also shares son Landon with. (Shanna also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)
While speaking on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, released on January 10, Shanna claimed she and Barker, who eventually split in 2008, were still "working" on their relationship when she was sent texts between the musical artist and the Skims founder, 43, from an anonymous source.
"They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f---," the mom-of-three alleged of her ex and Kim. When Shanna showed the messages to Travis, he "deleted" the correspondence from his phone. "[He] said, ‘I don’t see anything,'" she claimed.
"I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him," she continued.
Shanna also spoke to Kim about the alleged affair, but she denied anything happened between the two "She just said to me, 'I don't like white guys,'" the ex-pageant queen said. "I was like, 'You'll f--- anyone to be famous.'… Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid."
Eventually, Travis married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, and it put Shanna in an interesting position as the famous family allegedly never got along with her.
"I got f------ hammered. And bullied," she said. "And over my f------ kids. Who does that to someone with their own children? F--- you, that family."
"I'm tired of people s------- on me. I don’t have to like that f------ family," she said. "I’m not afraid of them and I don’t like them. I removed myself. I took a step back."