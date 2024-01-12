Alabama Barker Posts Telling Quote About 'Disappointment' After Mom Shanna Moakler Claimed Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Had Plans to Hook Up

Is Alabama Barker sending a message?

Just a few days after her mother, Shanna Moakler, threw her ex Travis Barker under the bus by claiming he and Kim Kardashian once planned to get intimate, the 18-year-old took to social media to seemingly respond to the recent drama.

“Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” Alabama posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, January 12.

“Disappointment in others won’t exist," the star continued.