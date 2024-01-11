Alabama Barker Holds Newborn Brother Rocky's Hand as Dad Travis and Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian 'Can't Get Enough' of Their Son: Photo
Baby Rocky is the cutest new edition to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's blended family.
The newborn's half-siblings have welcomed him with open arms, as the Blink-182 drummer's daughter Alabama, 18, recently shared a TikTok video featuring a glimpse of the infant's tiny hand.
On Wednesday, January 11, the daughter of Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48, took to the social media app with a compilation of photos capturing recent moments in the famous offspring's life.
One of the images was zoomed in, only showing a close-up shot of Rocky's arm and his adorable little fingers gripping Alabama's thumb.
Other snaps included a couple selfies, her brand new G-Wagon — one of the two $150,000 vehicles Travis purchased for both Alabama and her older brother, Landon, 20, as Christmas presents — and a photo of herself getting a tattoo with her dad earlier this month.
In the comments section of the post, fans couldn't help but gush over the bonding moment between Alabama and her baby brother.
"The hand picture 😩💕🫶🏼🥹🥹🥹," one user wrote of the precious photo, while another added, "baby rocky his tiny hand is so cute."
"I see Rocky's sis loves him 🥺," a third follower pointed out, as a fourth expressed: "It’s the finger grab for me ❤️."
Kourtney gave birth to Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023, though the A-list parents didn't debut him on social media until almost two months later.
"ROCKY 🖤," the Poosh founder simply captioned the December 22, 2023 post, which featured the newborn wearing an all-black outfit to match his mom and dad.
Fans appreciated Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 48, for allowing the first few moments with their baby boy to be a special time shared with their family, instead of the entire world, though a source later revealed it was their plan all along, as OK! previously reported.
"It really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus," the insider explained earlier this month. "They literally watch the baby sleep for hours. They can’t get enough of him."
"Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them," the confidante continued, as Kourtney had struggled to get pregnant prior to carrying her and Travis' baby the full term.
In addition to being a dad to Rocky, Alabama and Landon, Travis remains close to Shanna's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, while Kourtney shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and 9-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, 40.