Shanna Moakler Claims Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Texted to Meet Up to 'F---' Years Before Rocker Married Kourtney
Shanna Moakler made shocking allegations about Travis Barker and the Kardashians.
During the model's Wednesday, January 10, appearance on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Moakler, 48, opened up about the demise of her marriage to the Blink-182 drummer, 48, and claimed part of their downfall was an alleged relationship with his now sister-in-law Kim Kardashian.
According to the former Miss New York USA, she and Barker were "working" on their relationship when she was sent text messages between the rocker and the SKIMS founder, 43, from an anonymous source.
"They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f---," Moakler alleged of Barker and Kardashian. However, when the blonde beauty presented the messages to her former husband, he "deleted" the correspondence from his phone. "[He] said, ‘I don’t see anything,'" she claimed.
"I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him," Moakler admitted of Barker, with whom she shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18.
When Moakler confronted the reality star, Kardashian completely denied she hooked up with the musician. "She just said to me, 'I don't like white guys,'" the ex-pageant queen said. "I was like, 'You'll f--- anyone to be famous.'… Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid."
"I was so in love with him," she emphasized once again about trying to save their romance. "I wanted my children to see their mother and father in love."
Moakler continued to hurl insults at the Kardashian family, which Barker entered in 2022 when he wed Kourtney Kardashian after she claimed their "media machine" put her in a bad light and at odds with her children. "I got f------ hammered. And bullied," she said. "And over my f------ kids. Who does that to someone with their own children? F--- you, that family."
"I'm tired of people s------- on me. I don’t have to like that f------ family," she said. "I’m not afraid of them and I don’t like them. I removed myself. I took a step back."
Moakler added she found the famous brood "disgusting," noting that she would "never want to know them."
Despite the drama with Barker's ex, the drummer and the Poosh founder, 44, recently welcomed a baby boy, Rocky, 13, and seemingly could not be happier.
"Kourtney is so in love," an insider close to the family said. "There hasn't been one minute where she hasn't thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy."