'I'm Naturally Beautiful': Alabama Barker, 18, Claps Back at Hater Who Claimed She's Had 'a Lot of Cosmetic Surgery'
Alabama Barker defended herself against rumors she has gone under the knife.
On Friday, February 16, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler responded to a negative comment on her Thursday, February 15, Instagram post.
“Does she know you call? ✨,” the 18-year-old captioned the series of images, which featured the blonde beauty in a yellow and green bikini.
"This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now!" one hater penned, to which Alabama replied, "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."
Despite explaining herself, many other left remarks echoing that of the troll.
“Love how all she got done was her lips but somehow immediately got a snatched waist and bigger butt. I don't mind cosmetic surgery at all but don't lie about it and act like we dumb. Went through that song and dance with Kylie, not you too,” one user said, referencing Kylie Jenner, who is also rumored to have had cosmetic surgeries at a young age.
“Ummm why did you lie about your lipo :/,” another person claimed.
However, not all the comments came after the celeb, as one individual gushed, “Slay queen you shut them people up they just jealous ❤️🙌.”
“She don’t even look like she got anything done you just a hater 😂😂,” another supporter shared, while one more raved, “Face card forever valid 🔥❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, Alabama last made headlines in January for seemingly posting a message for her mother.
Just a few days after Shanna, threw her ex Travis under the bus by claiming he and Kim Kardashian once planned to get intimate, Alabama seemingly took to Instagram to respond to the drama.
“Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” she wrote on January 12.
“Disappointment in others won’t exist," the star continued.
The mother-daughter duo have had a rocky relationship in the past and Shanna’s comments on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast appear to have caused further tension.
During the sit down Shanna alleged she and Travis were still "working" on their relationship when she was sent texts between the musical artist and the Skims founder from an anonymous source.
"They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f---," she claimed, noting that when she showed Travis, he "deleted" the texts from his phone. "[He] said, ‘I don’t see anything,'" she said.
"I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him," she added of the Blink 182 rocker, whom she also shares son Landon, 20, with.
"She just said to me, 'I don't like white guys,'" Shanna continued. "I was like, 'You'll f--- anyone to be famous.'… Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid."