Shots Fired! Shanna Moakler Claims Ex-Husband Travis Barker 'Yearns for Power, Money and Fame'

Shanna Moakler isn't biting her tongue on how she feels about ex-husband Travis Barker.
In a new interview, the model dissed the father of her two youngest children, noting they no longer "have a relationship" despite being co-parents.
"We don't speak anymore," she confirmed. "But I think that's okay. I don't feel like it'll be like that forever, but I feel like right now — I think that's where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it'll change."
The mom-of-three — in addition to sharing son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama Barker, 18, with the drummer, she has daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with ex Oscar De La Hoya — insisted she's no longer upset about not being on good terms with her two baby daddies, declaring, "Honestly, I just don't care about my exes at the moment."
"I don't care about Oscar or Travis," the blonde beauty, 49, stated. "I know I'm talking about it here with you — and I really can't do anything without talking about it — because it's just kind of stuck with me, which is fine."
Shanna noted that the boxer, 51, and the musician, 48, are "very similar," explaining, "They were both propelled to fame, and I was with them both at the height of their careers. They both were very poor. They both yearn for power, money and fame, and they are similar in that way."
The former Playboy star is aware that many people only know her because of her exes, spilling, "I don't think anyone has a clue about who I am."
"I'm more than just the ex-wife of famous men. I was Miss USA at 19. I'm smart," she said. "Every part I've ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f------ a-- off to get."
Speaking of her work ethic, Shanna slammed the narrative that she's a "deadbeat mom."
"Meet the Barkers does not dictate me as a mother. I was rocking three babies under the age of 5 and pregnant all of one season and up at all hours. I did not sleep all the time. It was a TV show 20 years ago," she spilled of the reality show she filmed with Travis.
Shanna added that despite speculation, she has a great dynamic with all three of her kids.
"Bama has been staying at my house until the time she was 18. We share a very special relationship, and Landon is a great drummer and a lead singer," she said. "My oldest daughter was born and raised in the Oaks, and I love her."
