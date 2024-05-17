Shanna Moakler Shades Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian With Fit Physique Picture 1 Day After Couple's Wedding Anniversary

The mother-of-three has been vocal about her disdain for Barker, Kardashian and the entire family and even alleged they "alienated" her children from her.

"I feel at the time when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there where Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad," she explained in a recent interview on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast.

"When the [Kardashians] first came around [the Barkers], they were enamored — just as young kids would be enamored by them. There was a lot of glitter and fame, they watched them on TV, and now their dad's dating one, and they're going to be on the show and I think they got caught up and that, which young kids would do," Moakler, who was married to the musician from 2004 until 2008, claimed.