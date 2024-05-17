Shanna Moakler Shades Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian With Fit Physique Picture 1 Day After Couple's Wedding Anniversary
Shanna Moakler is showing off her assets!
The former beauty queen, 49, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 16, to share a thirst trap of herself in a black string bikini the day after her ex-husband, Travis Barker, celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Kourtney Kardashian.
"Felt cute might delete later ⚓️❤️🙃," Moakler penned below the sultry snap of herself hanging by the pool.
"3 kids! Don’t you dare delete. You should be proud you look amazing! ❤️," one fan gushed in the comments section over how great her body was after having kids, Alabama,18, and Landon, 20, with the Blink-182 rocker, 48, and Atiana, 25, with Oscar De La Hoya.
"Why delete when you look amazing and was the best he ever had 😍," a second user chimed in, referencing her former spouse.
"Don’t mind the haters!! If I had that body I would be posting too 😂," a third wrote.
The risqué update comes after Barker and the Poosh founder, 45, marked their special anniversary as husband and wife on Wednesday, May 15.
The mother-of-three has been vocal about her disdain for Barker, Kardashian and the entire family and even alleged they "alienated" her children from her.
"I feel at the time when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there where Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad," she explained in a recent interview on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast.
"When the [Kardashians] first came around [the Barkers], they were enamored — just as young kids would be enamored by them. There was a lot of glitter and fame, they watched them on TV, and now their dad's dating one, and they're going to be on the show and I think they got caught up and that, which young kids would do," Moakler, who was married to the musician from 2004 until 2008, claimed.
The model even shockingly alleged Barker hooked up with Kim Kardashian before getting with her older sister when they were still together. "They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f---," Moakler alleged.
When the former Miss New York USA confronted the drummer about the alleged text messages between him and the SKIMS founder, she claimed he had "deleted" the correspondence from his phone.
"[He] said, 'I don't see anything,'" she claimed. "I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him."