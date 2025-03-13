Bikini-Clad Shanna Moakler Slams Troll Who Accused Her of Copying Ex Travis Barker's New Wife Kourtney Kardashian
Shanna Moakler does not want to be compared to Kourtney Kardashian.
The Wedding Singer actress shut down a critic who accused her of copying her ex-husband Travis Barker’s new wife.
In a recent Instagram post, Moakler posed in a black sweetheart-cut swimsuit with a matching thong, both decked out with gold accents. She completed the sultry look with chunky gold bangles and a statement choker.
"Counting down the days until I’m sipping cocktails somewhere tropical. Who else is manifesting sunshine and saltwater?" she captioned the snaps.
But not everyone was feeling the vibes, including one follower who accused her of imitating Kardashian’s style.
"Poses look like Kourt K style," they commented.
Moakler wasn’t having it as she clapped back, writing, "Just a friendly reminder that I've been a model for over 30 years and my ex, and I had one of the first reality TV shows before the cases even came into existence."
Meanwhile, plenty of fans hyped up her stunning look.
“Body Goals 🔥🔥🔥,” one gushed.
Another chimed in, writing, “Hot mama 😍😍🔥🔥.”
“Natural beauty ❤️🔥😍,” a third added.
- Shanna Moakler Steps Out After Posting Cryptic Quotes & Bikini Shots Amid Ex Travis Barker's Engagement To Kourtney Kardashian
- Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reveals If She's Still Feuding With the Kardashians
- Shanna Moakler Insists She's Been Keeping Her Opinion To Herself Regarding Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Engagement: 'I Haven't Made A Comment'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two kids, Alabama and Landon Barker. Travis later married Kourtney in 2022, while Shanna was linked to Matthew Rondeau for two years. By November 2023, Travis and Kourtney welcomed their first child together.
Despite all the drama, Shanna, who also shares her daughter from a prior relationship, Atiana De La Hoya, insisted she’s unbothered, claiming she’s never even met Kourtney or her and Travis' son, Rocky.
"I think people think I was angry," she admitted. "But I'm not angry. It wasn't anger. I think I get maybe frustrated, but I'm also from the East Coast and I swear a lot and I can be very direct sometimes. And I think some people take that as anger where I'm just very real where I'm like, 'F--- the family.' I don't have to f----- like the family. And it's like, there's people that don't like it."
Shanna's kids live in a $10 million Calabasas mansion, and in 2024, The Kardashians star reportedly moved in, blending their families under one roof.
The model also addressed the constant questions about her relationship with her kids, especially those assuming she’s been absent from their lives.
"People are like, 'Why do your kids live with Travis?' So I would gladly set the record straight," Shanna told People. "I have never not been involved in my children's lives. I've always had shared custody."
“So my children are grown. I'm basically an empty nester at this point. They are living their lives,” she added.