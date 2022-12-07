'Champagne F**king Problems!': Khloé Kardashian Recalls Chaos & Wardrobe Malfunctions At 2022 People's Choice Awards Ceremony
“Champagne f**king problems!”
Though Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Khloé Kardashian may have nabbed the People’s Choice Award for Reality TV Star of 2022 — marking the fifth year she’d earned the superlative — it seems the Good American maven’s star-studded evening was anything but smooth!
Shortly after the Santa Monica, Calif., awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 6, the mom-of-two took to her Instagram page, recounting the wardrobe malfunctions and general chaos that precluded her big win.
“We just won People’s Choice and I’m so grateful,” Kardashian spilled in a Story shared with her 281 million followers before delving into the struggles she faced with her red carpet ensemble.
“The whole zipper popped open so I am sewn into my outfit,” she recalled. “I had to pee so we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in.”
But it wasn’t just her dress — Kardashian’s hair also posed its own set of problems.
“My hair, here, right here, it is a disaster but that’s ok,” she said, displaying what appears to be a hair piece to the camera. “Champagne problems!”
The TV host later elaborated on her behind-the-scenes hair woes in an Instagram Story posted later in the evening alongside longtime pal Malika Haqq, who also accompanied her to the ceremony.
“I don’t know what happened onstage my hair was f**ked,” Kardashian recalled. “And then I was being called, my mom was onstage alone so I had to run over there and save her and I looked like a freak but you guys know what? Champagne f**king problems ok.”
Kardashian then reiterated her thankfulness for the prize *and* her beloved friend.
“I’m so grateful I won, I love you guys, I love Maliki,” she shared, pulling in her pal for a hug.
