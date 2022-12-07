'Champagne F**king Problems!': Khloé Kardashian Recalls Chaos & Wardrobe Malfunctions At 2022 People's Choice Awards Ceremony

“Champagne f**king problems!”

Though Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Khloé Kardashian may have nabbed the People’s Choice Award for Reality TV Star of 2022 — marking the fifth year she’d earned the superlative — it seems the Good American maven’s star-studded evening was anything but smooth!

Shortly after the Santa Monica, Calif., awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 6, the mom-of-two took to her Instagram page, recounting the wardrobe malfunctions and general chaos that precluded her big win.