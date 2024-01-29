Shannen Doherty Shares 'Miracle' Update in Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
Shannen Doherty shared an encouraging update on her battle with cancer.
During the most recent episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the Charmed actress, 52, spoke with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, about the "miracle" treatment she's been undergoing to combat stage four b----- cancer.
"I'm not going to say what it is, I'm on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kind of was like, 'We're going to keep going with this and see,'" explained Doherty, who was first diagnosed in 2015.
"After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going,'" she noted.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained how the physician signed off on her continuing the treatments, which ended up yielding even more favorable results. "That it's actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, 'I'm going to give her a break.' Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they're right in front of your face," Doherty said.
With the hopeful news, the Heathers star has been more determined than ever to beat the disease. "Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it's so important," she stated.
"Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don't know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, 'Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'" Doherty shared.
"I believe that positivity that you bring into your life, I think it helps with your whole body. I think that it helps you fight the cancer. Mind over matter a little bit," the brunette beauty expressed.
Doherty revealed in 2020 her cancer had returned after her first diagnosis five years prior. In 2023, the actress announced the disease spread to her brain and bones.