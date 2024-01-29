Shannen Doherty Shares 'Miracle' Update in Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

"I'm not going to say what it is, I'm on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kind of was like, 'We're going to keep going with this and see,'" explained Doherty, who was first diagnosed in 2015.

"After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going,'" she noted.