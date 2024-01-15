Shannen Doherty Will Have a 'Short' Funeral Guest List as Actress Refuses to Have Fake People There Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Shannen Doherty is making sure only the real ones show up for her funeral.
The 52-year-old recently got candid about death while speaking to her best friend and the executer of her will, Chris Cortazzo, during a "morbid" but "fun" episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty."
"I'm horrible at funerals," the Heathers actress admitted. "I don't know if anybody is actually good at funerals, but I am the girl who like, literally sobs. I can't handle it."
Because of this, Doherty wants her own funeral to not be so sad and lean more toward a vibe of an intimate house party.
The Mallrats star isn't playing games when it comes to who will be invited, either, as she doesn't want anyone showing up to save their own guilty conscience.
"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there," Doherty explained during the Monday, January 15, podcast episode. "I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral."
"But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest," she continued. "I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, 'Thank God that b---- is dead now.'"
In an attempt to fulfill his friend's wishes, Cortazzo requested Doherty drafted a list of people she would want to be invited to her funeral when the somber day comes.
"That's the shorter, that's the better list," the Hot Seat actress quipped, joking: "I can't give you a list of who I don't want because that's way too long."
While she didn't name-drop any individuals, Doherty later clarified: "I'm talking about people that just really don't like me. I just don't want those people there and I know who they are."
"I abhor fakeness," the Girls Just Want to Have Fun star elaborated. "I can't stand people who want to all of the sudden pretend that they found Jesus and they're so sorry and they repent and they didn't mean anything bad that they said about you, blah, blah, blah. I can't stand that. I'm like, 'No, no, no. I know you're still the exact same petty human being. Don't. Just stay away from me. We're good. I don't need to say something bad about you, you don't need to say something bad about me, but we can just ignore each other.'"
Despite having the general idea of her funeral thought out, Doherty hasn't yet "figured out" where she wants her final resting place to be, though she's certain she'd like to be cremated and not buried.
"I want to be mixed with my dog, and I want to be mixed with my dad," the Fortress actress shared of her pup and father, John Thomas Doherty Jr., who passed away in 2010.
"I was pleasantly surprised at my dad's of who showed up. But it made me start thinking about who would show up to mine," concluded Shannen — who was in remission for three years before her cancer came back at stage four in 2020.
Last year, Shannen devastatingly revealed her b----- cancer had spread to her brain and bones.