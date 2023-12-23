OK Magazine
Shannen Doherty Doesn't Think Alyssa Milano 'Will Ever Change' After 'Charmed' Feud: Cancer-Stricken Star Will 'Never Forget How Cruel She Was'

Dec. 23 2023

Though Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano seemingly made up after their Charmed feud, the former is still holding a grudge against her old costar.

During a recent episode of Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear," she revealed what led to her exit after Season 3 of the hit show.

Shannen Doherty spoke out about why she left 'Charmed' after two seasons.

According to Doherty, Milano and her mother didn't want her to see pal Holly Marie Combs when she was in the hospital and undergoing surgery. “Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you, and at the time you didn’t know. I remember you texted me, ‘Dude, are you going to come and see me?’" the Beverly Hills, 90210 star told Combs during the podcast. “[It] caused a weird divide between the two of us that continued throughout Season 2. I think I cried every single night.”

Alyssa Milano hasn't commented on Shannen Doherty's podcast.

Doherty, who is currently battling cancer, didn't feel bad about opening up about the past, according to an insider.

“Shannen didn’t mince words as always,” said a source. “But she was being open and honest, not vengeful.”

Though Milano, 51, hasn't commented on Doherty's accusations, she did take the fall for what occurred on set.

“You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had,” she said. “I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that.”

Despite Milano owning up to her actions, it doesn't seem to matter to Doherty, 52. “She doesn’t think Alyssa will ever change and takes what she says with a grain of salt. Shannen will never forget how cruel she was — and is finally settling the score with her," the insider dished.

Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty were close friends while filming.

As OK! previously reported, Combs and the Doherty later discussed the real reason why she was let go from the show and replaced with Rose McGowan.

When the Pretty Little Liars star, 50, asked producer Jonathan Levin what happened to her friend, he revealed the truth. "He said, 'We didn't mean to — but we've been backed into this corner — we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" she claimed.

"We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment," she added of the Who's the Boss alum.

Shannen Doherty was later replaced by Rose McGowan.

In Touch spoke to the source.

