Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed' After Nasty Feud, Claims Holly Marie Combs
Holly Marie Combs revealed the behind-the-scenes drama on the set of Charmed.
During a recent appearance on Shannen Doherty's "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the former costars spilled the tea about what allegedly led to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, getting fired from the series in 2001 — and it seems to have involved Alyssa Milano.
According to the Pretty Little Liars star, 50, after Doherty was let go, she questioned producer Jonathan Levin about what happened. "He said, 'We didn't mean to — but we've been backed into this corner — we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" Combs claimed.
"We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment," she added of the Who's the Boss alum, 51.
Combs went on to claim Milano built a case against herself and Doherty by documenting "every time she felt uncomfortable on set." However, the Love's Complicated actress could not remember any "harsh words” being exchanged or "public brawls" taking place during filming.
"There are actually people who behave badly and get away with it," Combs explained. "I don't think people understand that never happened here."
With the Girls Just Want to Have Fun star — who was replaced by Rose McGowan — fired, Combs admitted she was ready to depart, too. "This is not a show I wanted to do without Shannen. She didn’t want to do it without me. Therefore, I don’t want to do it without her and that should be fairly clear," she said, adding Levin allegedly threatened to sue her if she left the series.
"I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments (of alleged bad behavior on set) — and I couldn't find them," Doherty said of being let go. "I don't ever remember being mean to her on set. I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break and they asked me to work around some things with her and I had no problem with it. I couldn't have been more kind and understanding."
Doherty noted if the same situation happened to her today, her reaction would be extremely different. "I definitely would’ve sued and I would’ve been honest about the situation because the rumors followed me regardless," she said. "As you get older, you accept that a situation happened. Acceptance and moving on with your life does not equate to forgiveness. You just learn a lesson and look at somebody differently and move on."