Alyssa Milano Apologizes To Britney Spears After Singer Puts Actress On Blast For 'Bullying': Source

The "Circus" vocalist's emotion-filled message comes after another recent instance in which Spears nearly begged fans to stop incessant demands for the mother-of-two to receive welfare checks every time something seems slightly off on social media, as OK! previously reported.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears wrote via Twitter on Thursday, January 26. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

"The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B," she concluded of the intense situation.