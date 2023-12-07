Shannen Doherty Still Interested in Adopting Despite Being 'in Treatment' Amid Brutal Cancer Battle
Shannen Doherty won’t let cancer stop her from living her life!
In an interview from Wednesday, December 6, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, discussed her future despite having an extremely hard year.
In 2023, Doherty was informed her breast cancer had spread to her brain and underwent surgery to remove the tumor, shortly after she learned her now-estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, had been having a two-year affair.
Although she faced many challenges, Doherty expressed hope for 2024 and even addressed previous comments about potentially becoming a mother.
"I have looked at adopting, and all sorts of different options. I think I struggle a lot with with my cancer diagnosis, and how fair it is," she explained. "I'm in treatment, and I'm gonna see if that treatment works. See what’s coming down the pipeline, what clinical trials, and if I feel like I can give a long enough time to a child, then I'll definitely do it."
She went on to reflect on recent events, which have drastically changed her life.
"This year has been extremely tough for me. I've been thrown a lot of curveballs, and ones that I never expected in a million years," she spilled. "And not just with my cancer battle, but my personal life too. So it's been really hard."
In April, the actress underwent a terrifying brain surgery and filed for divorce from Iswarienko shortly after.
"It was, like, maybe two or three days apart," Doherty shared. "So, yeah, it was pretty brutal."
Although her husband’s betrayal supposedly left her angry and emotionally distraught, Doherty spilled she is still open to the prospect of love.
"I've loved in the past, and even though it didn't work out, it was still really beautiful, and I learned a lot from the person and appreciated them," she stated. "Even with the marriage that is now over, there were some great times."
"Just because it ended poorly, just because he made poor choices, and hurt me greatly, does not mean that every man is like that," she said of her 11-year marriage. "My father was the most loyal, standup, honest, amazing human being that ever walked this earth. I believe that there are still men out there like that. I just didn’t find one this time around."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When it comes to dating, Doherty explained she was looking for "loyalty, honesty and humor."
"Please don't take yourself so seriously. It's not worth it and life is hard enough," she added. "And just be present in the moment. I think all of that’s really important — and intelligence."
ET interviewed Doherty.