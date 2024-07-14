Shannen Doherty's Final Interview: Star Was 'Positive' and 'Hopeful' for Upcoming Chemo Treatment Just Weeks Before Tragic Death
Shannen Doherty fought until the end!
Before her tragic death on Saturday, July 13, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star — who had been battling cancer for nearly a decade — shared how she was “hopeful” about her upcoming chemo treatments during her June 25 episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.
“I have no idea how long I’m going to be on the chemo for,” Doherty stated. “I have no idea if it’s going to be, you know, three months or if it’s going to be six months. Or, if we’re, you know … if after three months it’s not working, if we’re going to change again.”
The Charmed alum noted how her treatment plan could change depending on how her body responds to the chemo.
“And it’s scary. It’s like a big wake-up call,” she confessed. “At the same time, I got to say, there is some positivity there. And the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means there’s a lot more protocols for me to try.”
As OK! previously reported, publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the heartbreaking news of the 53-year-old’s death in a Sunday, July 14, statement.
"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said.
"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," she continued.
Before her demise, Doherty was very open about her struggle with the fatal disease.
"I think that cancer has been one of the absolute best and one of the worst things to ever happen to me in my entire life. It changed me as a human being," the brunette beauty — who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 — shared on a recent episode of the "Oldish" podcast.
"It made me grow up in a totally different way," she added. "It made me look at life and relationships very differently. My values shifted. My priorities shifted. I feel much more clearer [sic] and much more focused."
Despite the reality of her condition, Doherty was always positive about her future.
"There are so many super cool things happening in the medical field in particular with cancer that I never look at it as terminal," she explained on her podcast. "I look at it as something I’m just having to stay on a protocol for as long as possible until there is a cure or until there’s a new med that’s going to give me another three years… and then another five years, whatever it is."