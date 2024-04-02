Cancer-Stricken Shannen Doherty Getting Rid of Her Belongings to Make an 'Easier Transition' for Her Family After She Dies
Shannen Doherty is preparing for the worst.
During the Monday, April 1, episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the 52-year-old heartbreakingly revealed she's started to get rid of her belongings in an effort to make things easier for her mom and the rest of their family if she ever passes away from cancer.
"My priority at the moment is my mom," Doherty, who is battling stage four cancer in her b------, bones and brain, expressed. "I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."
"Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum continued, noting the preventative measures were all "just in case."
Most recently, Doherty and her mother traveled to the brunette beauty's Tennessee home to pack up her things after she made the decision to give up on her dream of living on the property and fostering horses.
"So we were in Tennessee and I was packing up one of the places there," she explained. "It was really hard and really emotional because to a certain extent — I felt like I was giving up on this dream of building this property out, and putting a house for me and a house for my mom and then extending the barn."
The Charmed actress planned to turn her property into a sanctuary for horses who were "abandoned by their owners because they are too old" or "broken down."
"That was one of my dreams," Doherty reiterated, as tears began to flood her face.
The Heathers star detailed: "I was packing up and I started crying … I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean for me? Did it mean that I was giving up on life? Did it mean that I was throwing in the towel?"
"And my mom was there and she was like, 'Don’t get rid of this place, it’s fine. You don’t have to and you can keep going.' I said, 'Yeah, absolutely I can,'" she shared.
Unfortunately, just one week later, Doherty returned to the residence and packed all of her belongings into a U-haul to bring back to California, where she primarily lives.
Calling the dream a "stupid idea" due to the price it would take to renovate the southern estate, Doherty decided letting go was "the right thing to do" and it even brought her "peace."
"I can still live my dream of helping horses," she declared. "I can still live that dream by really participating in rescues that are far more capable of me doing it."
Doherty noted she feels so strongly about giving away her things because it will "leave behind a cleaner, easier transition" for her loved ones.
Plus, "it allows me to take more trips because I’m making money, I’m selling it," Doherty added. "Then I get to build different memories and I build memories with the people that I love."
"I get to take my mom on vacations because I have all this extra play money lying around and I’m not digging into the money that’s in my estate that’s going to make sure that everybody in my life is taken care of once I’m dead," she concluded.