Cancer-Stricken Shannen Doherty Getting Rid of Her Belongings to Make an 'Easier Transition' for Her Family After She Dies

"My priority at the moment is my mom," Doherty, who is battling stage four cancer in her b------, bones and brain, expressed. "I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her."

"Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum continued, noting the preventative measures were all "just in case."