Is Shannon Sharpe Leaving ESPN After $50 Million Sexual Assault Settlement? 4 Things to Know

Sharpe began facing career setbacks after a woman filed a $50 million lawsuit under the name Jane Doe in Nevada state court on April 20.

In the complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com, the plaintiff accused Sharpe of raping her on multiple occasions throughout their "rocky consensual relationship" that turned "controlling" and "abusive." The accuser added she suffered multiple instances of assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery in the hands of Sharpe.

She also blasted Sharpe for recording their sexual activities and sharing them with others without her consent and knowledge.

"A woman can say 'yes' to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says 'no' even once, that 'no' means no," part of the complaint read, as reported by RadarOnline.com. "Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept."

The lawsuit continued, "After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no.'"

The plaintiff sought $50 million in damages through the filing.

Sharpe's attorney Lanny Davis responded to the allegations via a statement to People, saying, "The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios."

The former football tight end also called the lawsuit a "shakedown," alleging the woman's high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee orchestrated the filing while trying to manipulate the media. He announced he would file a counterclaim afterward.