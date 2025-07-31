Is Shannon Sharpe Leaving ESPN After $50 Million Sexual Assault Settlement? 4 Things to Know
Is Shannon Sharpe Still Returning to ESPN After Settling Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit?
Shannon Sharpe's future with ESPN became clear after the football analyst settled the $50 million civil lawsuit filed against him.
NBC News and The Athletic cited sources familiar with the matter, who said Sharpe will not return to the cable sports network. The exit came after the Pro Football Hall of Famer settled the $50 million sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend in April.
Before his exit, Sharpe served as one of the stars of ESPN's morning sports debate show First Take since he joined in August 2023. He also secured a multi-year contract with the network in June 2024, months before the lawsuit was filed.
Shannon Sharpe Initially Took a Hiatus
Before news about his departure broke, Sharpe took a break from First Take following the accusations and lawsuit.
"At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties," he announced his hiatus via Instagram Story on April 24. "I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, friends, fans and colleagues."
The NFL preseason officially begins on July 31, with the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers facing each other in the annual Hall of Fame game in Cleveland, Ohio.
Despite his ESPN hiatus, Sharpe continued working on his other endeavors, including "Club Shay Shay" and "Nightcap," though he postponed the latter's eight-city tour in May.
What Was Shannon Sharpe Accused Of?
Sharpe began facing career setbacks after a woman filed a $50 million lawsuit under the name Jane Doe in Nevada state court on April 20.
In the complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com, the plaintiff accused Sharpe of raping her on multiple occasions throughout their "rocky consensual relationship" that turned "controlling" and "abusive." The accuser added she suffered multiple instances of assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery in the hands of Sharpe.
She also blasted Sharpe for recording their sexual activities and sharing them with others without her consent and knowledge.
"A woman can say 'yes' to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says 'no' even once, that 'no' means no," part of the complaint read, as reported by RadarOnline.com. "Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept."
The lawsuit continued, "After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no.'"
The plaintiff sought $50 million in damages through the filing.
Sharpe's attorney Lanny Davis responded to the allegations via a statement to People, saying, "The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios."
The former football tight end also called the lawsuit a "shakedown," alleging the woman's high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee orchestrated the filing while trying to manipulate the media. He announced he would file a counterclaim afterward.
Shannon Sharpe Settled the Lawsuit With His Accuser Before His ESPN Exit
In a July 18 statement, Buzbee announced the plaintiff and Sharpe had settled the civil lawsuit.
"Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship," he wrote on X. "After protracted and respectful negotiations, I'm pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed."