5 Things to Know About Shannon Sharpe's $50 Million Sexual Assault and Battery Lawsuit

According to the woman, she first met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023 when she was just 19 years old. While she did not know him at the time, she could tell Sharpe was older than her as she found him "physically intimidating."

After the former NFL tight end introduced himself to her, he reportedly incessantly pursued the plaintiff until she gave in and agreed to meet him outside the gym. Although he asked the woman to sign a non-disclosure agreement before their date, he reportedly dropped the request after the woman pushed back. They formed a romantic connection afterward, per the lawsuit.

"She discovered over time that Sharpe was extremely emotional and possessed an uncontrollable temper. He displayed the characteristics of a true narcissist," the complaint highlights.

The suit also claims Sharpe "demanded complete control over her time and body, expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called."

To support her claims, the plaintiff recalls the September 2024 incident during which Sharpe went live on Instagram while having an intimate moment with another woman. She allegedly "pulled away" from him afterward, prompting Sharpe to flood her phone with calls.

"Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship or called him out about his extraneous activities," the suit continues.

The filing then references an October 2024 incident, during which Sharpe allegedly forced her into a car, took her to her apartment and sexually assaulted her. He then coerced her to perform oral s-- before he raped her anally.

The lawsuit describes, "Sharpe grabbed her head, forcing her to look at him as she sobbed. He said at that point: 'Look at this. Look at my arm. I've got chills. That's how good this is.'"

In January, Sharpe asked the woman to come to her apartment to receive her combined Christmas and birthday present. However, upon her arrival, he sexually assaulted her again and refused to use a condom.

The woman is being represented by high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee, who previously acted on behalf of the accusers of Sean "Diddy" Combs and NFL star Deshaun Watson.

"I'm extremely proud to represent Jane Doe. It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court," Buzbee said in a statement.