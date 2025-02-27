Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuse Lawyer Tony Buzbee 'Egregious Misconduct' Amid Scathing Lawsuits
Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs are attempting to turn the tables on lawyer Tony Buzbee.
While a lawsuit accusing the rap duo of raping a 13-year-old girl at a MTV VMAs after-party in 2000 was dismissed on Friday, February 14, Jay-Z is still targeting the Texas-based attorney for defamation in California — with both the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker and Combs accusing Buzbee of unauthorized practice of law in New York federal court.
On Tuesday, February 25, L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein provided a brief analysis of the legal issues at hand, admitting Jay-Z's extortion claim against Buzbee likely won't hold in court, however, the defamation claim from his initial lawsuit will likely move forward to trial, a news publication reported.
"The conduct alleged raises serious questions about whether Buzbee acted with actual malice, a key component in defamation cases involving public figures," Judge Epstein explained during the early morning anti-SLAPP hearing, citing how Buzbee referred to his now former client as a "sexual assault survivor" on social media.
Buzbee — who represents several accusers claiming they were victims of Combs — was also called out by the judge for "liking" posts on social media that claimed Jay-Z was male "Celebrity A" initially unidentified in the 2000 rape case, with Epstein warning this could be enough degree of malice necessary in a defamation case.
Jay-Z is determined to hold Buzbee accountable for allegedly forcing him to come forward as "Celebrity A" after refiling the lawsuit with the "99 Problems" rapper's name.
Jay-Z claims the serious allegations nearly ruined his reputation and cost him $20 million a year as a result.
Meanwhile, Combs' legal team filed court documents on Tuesday evening accusing Buzbee of misrepresenting his ability to practice in the jurisdiction of New York, where he heads several lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder.
"Buzbee’s egregious misconduct warrants denial of the privilege of appearing in this District," Combs' attorneys wrote, urging a judge to prevent him from working in the case. Buzbee, for his part, insists he has every right to practice there.
While Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, seems to have so far made it through this mess with no actual legal consequences, Combs remains stuck behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker has been in jail since September 2024 after he was arrested on charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs' trial is set to begin in May. He is currently being held without bail despite numerous attempts to be freed.
