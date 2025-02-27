Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuse Lawyer Tony Buzbee 'Egregious Misconduct' Amid Scathing Lawsuits

While a lawsuit accusing the rap duo of raping a 13-year-old girl at a MTV VMAs after-party in 2000 was dismissed on Friday, February 14, Jay-Z is still targeting the Texas-based attorney for defamation in California — with both the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker and Combs accusing Buzbee of unauthorized practice of law in New York federal court.

Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs are attempting to turn the tables on lawyer Tony Buzbee .

On Tuesday, February 25, L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein provided a brief analysis of the legal issues at hand, admitting Jay-Z's extortion claim against Buzbee likely won't hold in court, however, the defamation claim from his initial lawsuit will likely move forward to trial, a news publication reported.

"The conduct alleged raises serious questions about whether Buzbee acted with actual malice, a key component in defamation cases involving public figures," Judge Epstein explained during the early morning anti-SLAPP hearing, citing how Buzbee referred to his now former client as a "sexual assault survivor" on social media.