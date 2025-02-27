or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jay-Z
OK LogoNEWS

Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuse Lawyer Tony Buzbee 'Egregious Misconduct' Amid Scathing Lawsuits

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs; picture of Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z are going after lawyer Tony Buzbee.

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs are attempting to turn the tables on lawyer Tony Buzbee.

While a lawsuit accusing the rap duo of raping a 13-year-old girl at a MTV VMAs after-party in 2000 was dismissed on Friday, February 14, Jay-Z is still targeting the Texas-based attorney for defamation in California — with both the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker and Combs accusing Buzbee of unauthorized practice of law in New York federal court.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z sean diddy combs accuse lawyer tony buzbee misconduct lawsuits
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z sued Texas attorney Tony Buzbee for defamation and extortion.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, February 25, L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein provided a brief analysis of the legal issues at hand, admitting Jay-Z's extortion claim against Buzbee likely won't hold in court, however, the defamation claim from his initial lawsuit will likely move forward to trial, a news publication reported.

"The conduct alleged raises serious questions about whether Buzbee acted with actual malice, a key component in defamation cases involving public figures," Judge Epstein explained during the early morning anti-SLAPP hearing, citing how Buzbee referred to his now former client as a "sexual assault survivor" on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z sean diddy combs accuse lawyer tony buzbee misconduct lawsuits
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused Tony Buzbee of unauthorized practice of law in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Buzbee — who represents several accusers claiming they were victims of Combs — was also called out by the judge for "liking" posts on social media that claimed Jay-Z was male "Celebrity A" initially unidentified in the 2000 rape case, with Epstein warning this could be enough degree of malice necessary in a defamation case.

Jay-Z is determined to hold Buzbee accountable for allegedly forcing him to come forward as "Celebrity A" after refiling the lawsuit with the "99 Problems" rapper's name.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z sean diddy combs accuse lawyer tony buzbee misconduct lawsuits
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z's defamation claim will likely go to trial, a judge said.

MORE ON:
Jay-Z

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z claims the serious allegations nearly ruined his reputation and cost him $20 million a year as a result.

Meanwhile, Combs' legal team filed court documents on Tuesday evening accusing Buzbee of misrepresenting his ability to practice in the jurisdiction of New York, where he heads several lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder.

Article continues below advertisement

"Buzbee’s egregious misconduct warrants denial of the privilege of appearing in this District," Combs' attorneys wrote, urging a judge to prevent him from working in the case. Buzbee, for his part, insists he has every right to practice there.

While Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, seems to have so far made it through this mess with no actual legal consequences, Combs remains stuck behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z sean diddy combs accuse lawyer tony buzbee misconduct lawsuits
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently being held behind bars without bail.

Article continues below advertisement

The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker has been in jail since September 2024 after he was arrested on charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs' trial is set to begin in May. He is currently being held without bail despite numerous attempts to be freed.

Deadline reported details of Combs and Jay-Z's legal battle against Buzbee.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.