'Found' Star Shanola Hampton Wanted Her Next Project to Have 'Grit and Layers' After 'Shameless': 'I Like Drama'

Though Shanola Hampton is known for playing Veronica Fisher on the Showtime dramedy Shameless, she was hoping her next role would be darker — and fortunately, that's what she got when she scored the lead in NBC's new series Found, which premiered on October 3.

"It has so many beautiful stories, and we're doing a show that is with purpose. I am able to be the villain and the hero at the same time — not that Gabi Mosely is a villain, but people have taken a lot of issue with the choices she's made. You can be two people and that makes you human," the 46-year-old exclusively tells OK! about the series, which focuses on Gabi Mosely and her team finding America's missing people forgotten by the media — except she has her own childhood kidnapper locked in her basement, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. "You want to root for her because you see her pain and how powerful it is. You can see what moves her and that makes you love her."